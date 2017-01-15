Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13

Games Played Week 13

5 Games: DEN

4 Games: ATL, CHA, DAL, GSW, HOU, IND, MIL, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHX, POR, TOR, WAS

3 Games: BOS, BRK, CHI, CLE, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIN, NOP, SAC, SAN, UTA

2 Games: DET, OKC

It’s time to stash Ben Simmons of the Sixers. He may start at point guard for the Sixers, but given the way T.J. McConnell is playing, a spot at forward makes a little more sense to me. In any case, he could debut sometime this month, so if you have room, it’s time to give him a spot on your bench. He’s owned in 43% of the Yahoo! leagues out there. Follow me on Twitter by clicking here.

Additionally, Rodney Hood suffered a knee injury on Saturday and we don’t know how long he’ll be out. Alec Burks, Joe Ingles and Joe Johnson are all worth a look if he’s going to miss time.

Point Guards

T.J. McConnell Sixers 36 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues – McConnell has taken over starting point guard duties from Sergio Rodriguez and might keep the job all season. Then again, Ben Simmons could steal his job when he debuts sometime in the future. McConnell’s not scoring very much, but he’s averaging 6.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 turnovers over his last five games. He isn’t a source for threes and the scoring is a buzzkill, but he’s certainly worth owning.

Tony Parker Spurs 47% - Parker has overcome a slow start to the season and is averaging 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over his last five games, hitting 57 percent of his shots. He’s not going to hit threes or get steals for you, but he’s a serviceable point guard. Just beware of the occasional “Rest – Old” tag from Gregg Popovich if you take him on.

Malcolm Brogdon Bucks 59% – I don’t often toot my own horn, but I will say that I had Brogdon in this column pretty early on, back when he was owned in only 11% of Yahoo! leagues. Times have changed, but Brogdon has been really good, averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 3-pointers on 47 percent shooting with just 1.4 turnovers a night over his last five games. He’d be No. 1 on this list, but Jason Kidd is talking about giving Matthew Dellavedova his starting job back at some point. I don’t agree with that idea, but it is what it is. In any case, Brogdon should be owned until further notice.

Michael Carter-Williams 26% – Rajon Rondo is back in the rotation and hurting MCW, but MCW is still the starter for the Bulls, and might be for the long haul. He only scored three points with two assists in his last game, but started on Sunday and had games of 14 points and seven rebounds on Tuesday, and he had 15 points and two assists on Monday. As long as he’s starting for the Bulls he’s worth a look for your fantasy team.

Ty Lawson Kings 17% - Darren Collison has been disappointing as the starter for the Kings (understatement), while Lawson has been playing very well off the bench. He’s averaging 14.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52 percent shooting over his last five games. He only has two steals and two 3-pointers over that stretch, but Lawson is worth owning as long as he’s playing 28 minutes a night and outshining the starter.

Shooting Guards

Bojan Bogdanovic Nets 51% - I made the mistake of dropping BB and my buddy BMac picked him up just in time for his 23-point explosion on Friday. He’s been scoring in double figures consistently and is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.4 3-pointers over his last five games, so my timing of dropping him wasn’t great, but I did it after he scored eight and three points in back-to-back games. And then he went off.

Seth Curry Mavericks 24% - Curry just might be a new starter for the Mavericks with Andrew Bogut down and out and the time to move is now. He had a zero-point dud early last week, but is still averaging 10.4 points, 1.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers on 58 percent shooting over his last five games. And if he sticks in the starting lineup, he’s basically a must-own player, despite being better on defense than offense.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Hawks 31% – Now that Kyle Korver’s been shipped off to the Cavaliers, THJ is getting major bench minutes and averaging 16 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 3.0 3-pointers and is shooting 48 percent in 26 minutes over his last five games. He’s prone to disappear at times, but he’s played very well since the calendar turned to January.

