It’s the week of the Winter Classic as the Chicago Blackhawks are in St. Louis to take on the Blues.

Usually the event is on New Year’s Day but with the NFL having a full slate of games on the Sunday, the NHL wisely moved the game to Monday.

There is nothing like the outdoor Classic (although the Maple Leafs and Red Wings play on January 1 as the NHL kicks off its 100th year of existence).



Now to The Week Ahead.

WEEK OF JANUARY 2-8

4 Games - Boston, Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Edmonton, Nashville, New Jersey, Tampa Bay, Winnipeg

3 Games – Anaheim, Arizona, Buffalo, Calgary, Colorado, Detroit, Florida, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Montreal, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Jose, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington,

2 Games – Dallas, New York Islanders, Ottawa

1 Game - Pittsburgh

Edmonton plays all four games on the road.

Anaheim, Chicago Columbus, Florida, New Jersey, St. Louis, San Jose and Vancouver play three games at home.

Boston, Detroit, Minnesota, Montreal, Nashville and Winnipeg play three games on the road.

INJURIES

David Backes may be out with a possible concussion. (Click here to see the rest of the injury list.)

Note: A tired team is one that has played the day or night before and is going against a team that did not play the previous day or night. The reverse is true for a rested team.

ANAHEIM

Games this week

vs. Detroit, vs. Arizona, vs. Minnesota

Rested Team: vs. Minnesota (Sunday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Ducks have moved their leading goal scorer, Rickard Rakell to center from the wing and split up Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry. We will see how long that will remain. Clayton Stoner underwent abdominal surgery after missing 19 games and will be out a further six-eight weeks. Ryan Kesler has probably been the Ducks best player this season as he is playing in all situations and is their best at the faceoff dot. He has 12 goals and 31 points in 37 games. Jakob Silfverberg has 11 goals and 24 points this season as he is showing himself to be the top-six forward the Ducks envisioned when he was dealt from Ottawa as part of the Bobby Ryan trade.

ARIZONA

Games this week

@ Vancouver, @ Anaheim, vs. New York Islanders

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Coyotes play three games in four nights so look for Mike Smith to play twice with Louis Domingue playing once. The Coyotes are the second worst scoring team in the NHL and are 3-10-3 in their last 16 games while scoring only 30 times heading into action on Thursday. Radim Vrbata continues to lead the Coyotes in points with 24. Brad Richardson could be done for the season as he suffered a broken leg November 17. Shane Doan has just four goals this season while Anthony Duclair has just three. Dylan Strome has been strong for Team Canada as its captain at the World Juniors.

BOSTON

Games this week

@ New Jersey, vs. Edmonton, @ Florida, @ Carolina

Rested Team: vs. Florida (Saturday)

Tired Team: @ Carolina (Sunday)

Notes

The Bruins play four games this week including three games in four nights. Tuukka Rask should get the start in goal three times with Anton Khudobin playing once. There are a lot of minuses on the Bruins roster (16 players to be exact) which makes David Pastrnak’s plus-15 even more impressive. John-Michael Liles has missed the last 16 games with a concussion but finally skated on Tuesday with the team. It’s hard to believe but Brandon Carlo leads all rookies in ice time at 22:16 per game. Patrice Bergeron has only six goals and 11 points in 35 games this season. David Backes may have suffered a concussion Thursday.

BUFFALO

Games this week

@ New York Rangers, @ Chicago, vs. Winnipeg

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Good news on the Tyler Ennis front as he is about a week away from playing after being out since November 7 due to a sports hernia. He had only a goal and two points in 12 games but with Jack Eichel back, he should be better. Sam Reinhart was moved back to center after an emergency appendectomy to Ryan O'Reilly forced him out of the lineup Tuesday. He will be out two-three weeks. Rasmus Ristolainen continues to lead the Sabres in points with 24. Heading into action on Thursday both Robin Lehner and Anders Nilsson had 2.47 goals-against-averages.

CALGARY

Games this week

vs. Colorado, @ Vancouver, vs. Vancouver

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Flames play three games in four nights this week so look for Brian Elliott (who may have regained the starting goalie slot) play twice with Chad Johnson getting one start. Calgary also plays a home-and-home series with Vancouver so look for Garnet Hathaway, Deryk Engelland or Matthew Tkachuk to get involved in fisticuffs if there is any trouble. Alex Chiasson replaced Troy Brouwer on the top power play Tuesday as Brouwer is out for a while with a broken finger. Mikael Backlund had a pair of three point nights before action on Thursday and has 10 goals and 23 points.

CAROLINA

Games this week

vs. New Jersey, @ St. Louis, @ Chicago, vs. Boston

Rested Team: vs. New Jersey (Tuesday), vs. Boston (Sunday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Hurricanes play three games in four nights as part of a four game week. Cam Ward should see action in three games with Eddie Lack playing once. There is not too many times that you see a team playing four times and yet is never the tired team while being the rested team twice but it’s happening to Carolina this week. Elias Lindholm got off to his typical slow start but has five points in his last six games to give him 12 in 29 this season. Justin Faulk is week-to-week with a lower body injury. It should give Noah Hanifin extra duty on the power play. Teuvo Teravainen has nine goals and 17 points in 34 games.

CHICAGO

Games this week

@ St. Louis, vs. Buffalo, vs. Carolina, vs. Nashville.

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Blackhawks play four times this week including three games in four nights. Corey Crawford should play three times with Scott Darling getting one game in the net. The game against Buffalo starts a four game home stand. Artemi Panarin is showing that last year was no fluke with 15 goals and 38 points in 38 games and he is on a nine game scoring streak. He inked a two-year extension worth a total of $12 million. It was a bit of a surprise, but Brian Campbell was a healthy scratch Thursday. Richard Panik had six goals in his first six games but has only three in his last 32.

COLORADO

Games this week

@ Vancouver, @ Calgary, vs. New York Islanders

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Semyon Varlamov is day-to-day with a groin injury, which means Calvin Pickard has become the starter in the short term. Avs coach Jared Bednar is pleased with the progress of former Sabres defenseman Nikita Zadorov. While Zadorov has not been a fantasy gem, he has 41 penalty minutes and 86 hits so there is some value but his five assists and minus-14 rating takes away from that. Every Avalanche player is a minus, save for Samuel Henley who is plus-one in one game and Gabriel Bourque who is even in six games with nary a point. Of course both are no longer in the lineup. Tyson Barrie continues to slump with two goals and 18 points and a minus-19 rating.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

vs. Edmonton, @ Washington, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Philadelphia

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Blue Jackets play four games this week including three games in four nights. Sergei Bobrovsky should see action in three games with Curtis McElhinney playing once. The Blue Jackets are on a 14 game winning streak and are obviously the hottest team in the NHL. Doesn’t it sound odd…the first place Columbus Blue Jackets. But coach John Tortorella has them playing great and they are full value for the top spot. Scott Hartnell is often the forgotten man on the Jackets but he still has nine goals and 22 points. The surprising stat is that he has only 15 penalty minutes after going over the 100 minute mark in 12 of his 16 seasons in the NHL. Boone Jenner is the only minus of the regulars at minus-one.

DALLAS

Games this week

vs. Montreal, @ St. Louis

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Stars only play twice and that’s a good reason to bench most of them in weekly transaction pools. Jason Spezza has been hot of late with seven points in his last four games to give him 22 in 30 games. Unfortunately he is still a team-worst minus-12. Antoine Roussel, who leads the NHL in penalty minutes with 87, was placed on the injured reserve list after suffering an upper body injury in practice before Christmas. John Klingberg continues to slump, at least for him, as he has only 18 points in 35 games with seven coming on the power play.

DETROIT

Games this week

@ Anaheim, @ Los Angeles, @ San Jose

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Los Angeles (Thursday)

Notes

The Red Wings are in sunny California for all three matches this week which will be played over four nights. They are in the midst of a seven game road trip and will use Petr Mrazek at least twice and possibly Jared Coreau once. Jimmy Howard is out another three-five weeks with an MCL sprain. Anthony Mantha is on a five game points streak and is starting to score like Detroit thought he could when he was drafted 20th overall in 2013. Mike Green could return from his upper body injury this week. Tyler Bertuzzi has recovered from his high-ankle sprain and was sent back to the minors.

EDMONTON

Games this week

@ Columbus, @ Boston, @ New Jersey, @ Ottawa

Rested Team: @ New Jersey (Saturday)

Tired Team: None





Notes

The Oilers play all four games on the road with three coming in four nights. Cam Talbot should get the call in three contests with Jonas Gustavsson playing once. Talbot was named the NHL’s third star of the week with a 2-0-1 record as well as a 2.26 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Patrick Maroon has goals in three of his last four contests and now has 11 in 37 games this season. It doesn’t hurt that sometimes you see action on the wing with Connor McDavid as your center. McDavid has been slumping of late with only a goal and four points in his last eight games. Tyler Pitlick is gone for the season with a torn ACL.

FLORIDA

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, vs. Nashville, vs. Boston

Rested Team: vs. Winnipeg (Wednesday), vs. Nashville (Friday)

Tired Team: vs. Boston (Saturday)

Notes

The Panthers play three games in four nights this week. Expect to see James Reimer play once with Roberto Luongo getting the remaining two starts. Jonathan Marchessault seems rejuvenated after the Christmas break with three points in his last two games. Jason Demers has three goals in his last six games and has seven this season with 16 points in 37 games. Not too bad for deeper leagues. Aleksander Barkov is day-to-day with a lower body injury suffered on Wednesday. Nick Bjugstad continues to disappoint with only a goal and an assist in 18 games and a minus-nine rating to boot. He looked horrible in the shootout against Toronto with a weak attempt.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

@ San Jose, vs. Detroit, vs. Minnesota

Rested Team: vs. Detroit (Thursday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

Boy it’s tough owning Anze Kopitar this season as he has only one goal in his last 25 games. It’s another week closer to getting Jonathan Quick back in your lineup but that is still six-seven weeks away. The Kings play the Sharks in the back half of a home-and-home series Tuesday. Look for Kyle Clifford, Derek Forbort or Jordan Nolan to do damage if there is any rough stuff. Brayden McNabb finally returned to action on Thursday after missing 27 games with a collarbone injury. He has two goals in nine games. Jeff Carter saw his four game points streak end Thursday. He has 19 goals and 30 points with eight goals in his last 10 games.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

@ San Jose, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Anaheim (Sunday)

Notes

The Wild are in California all week and they are as hot as the weather as they are on a 12 game winning streak. They play three games in four nights and Darcy Kuemper should see action once with Devan Dubnyk getting the other two starts. Eric Staal is on a nine game scoring streak with six goals and 12 points. He has 30 points in 35 games and has made sure all his detractors from the off-season are now quiet. Mikael Granlund has four goals and 12 points in his last 10 games and has been kept off the scoresheet only twice in the timeframe. He has 27 points in 35 games and is plus-18 after going plus-12 in the last 10.

MONTREAL

Games this week

@ Nashville, @ Dallas, @ Toronto

Rested Team: @ Toronto (Saturday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Habs finish off a long road trip thanks to the World Junior Championships at their home arena, Andrei Markov could return from a lower body injury this week. Alexander Radulov is second in Montreal scoring with 25 points. Brendan Gallagher scored for the first time since November 26 Thursday and it was his first goal in 15 games. Al Montoya got a rare start Thursday and won for the first time since October 26, a span of over two months. Three Montreal defensemen have a plus/minus better than plus-12 (Nathan Beaulieu, Jeff Petry and Shea Weber) but only one Montreal forward is better than plus-10 and that’s the injured Andrew Shaw at plus-12.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

vs. Montreal. @ Tampa Bay, @ Florida, @ Chicago

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Florida (Friday)

Notes

The Predators play three games in four nights as part of a four game week, so look for Juuse Saros to play once with the veteran Pekka Rinne getting three starts. P.K. Subban has missed the last six games with an upper body injury but could return this week. Ryan Johansen has two goals and nine points in his last nine games. Filip Forsberg had only two goals in his first 27 games but has five in his last eight. After 55 and 61 point seasons the last two years, Roman Josi has disappointed fantasy owners this season with only five goals and 19 points in 35 games.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

vs. Boston, @ Carolina, vs. Toronto, vs. Edmonton

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Carolina (Tuesday) vs. Edmonton (Saturday)

Notes

Pavel Zacha was a healthy scratch Thursday as the Devils are watching out for the youngster and trying not to put him in situations that he is not ready for. P.A. Parenteau has goals in three of his last four and four of his last six and has taken over the lead for the Devils with 10. Mike Cammalleri continues to slump with only two assists in his last 12 games. He is also a minus-11 in that span. John Moore and Damon Severson lead the Devils in penalty minutes with 33. Severson has three goals and 18 points but his minus-19 rating kills his fantasy value in pools that use the category.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Arizona

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Islanders only play twice this week so it’s a good idea to bench everyone in leagues that have weekly transactions. Andrew Ladd is on a three game points streak with three goals and four points. He has only seven goals and 11 points in 35 games but there is some hope that he is finally breaking the shackles of his slump. Thomas Hickey has four assists in his last two games and five points in his last four as the defenseman is starting to heat up. He has three goals and 11 points in 35 games and is the owner of a plus-two rating, a rarity on the Islanders. Nick Leddy scored Thursday and it was his first in 15 games.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

vs. Buffalo, @ Philadelphia, @ Columbus

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Philadelphia (Wednesday)

Notes

Matt Puempel picked up his first career hat trick Thursday. He has four goals in four games and looks to be the player the Senators selected 24th overall in the 2011 Draft before they placed him on waivers earlier in the season. Nice pick up by the Rangers as he has five goals in 12 games for the New Yorkers. Kevin Hayes had a troika of assists as well Thursday and now has 27 points in 38 games. Rick Nash is still unable to practice with the Rangers although they hope he can return this week from another groin injury. Antti Raanta has been between the pipes for both games since the Christmas break but do not read a lot into that as Henrik Lundqvist is trying to recover from an illness.

OTTAWA

Games this week

vs. Washington, vs. Edmonton

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Clarke MacArthur is shooting to return by mid-January as four concussions in 18 months have caused him to miss every game since October 14, 2015. Craig Anderson could return this week after spending a lot of time with his ailing wife. Zack Smith had five goals and nine points in his last nine games but has been forced to sit out with an upper body injury. He could return against Washington. Marc Methot is a plus-12 but fellow defenseman Cody Ceci is a minus-10. Curtis Lazar has yet to pick up a point in 16 games this season. That’s not great for a 21-year-old in his third NHL season after being drafted 17th overall in 2013.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

vs. New York Rangers, vs. Tampa Bay, @ Columbus

Rested Team: vs. New York Rangers (Wednesday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

Jakub Voracek has 39 penalty minutes but only 13 in his last 28 games. He leads the Flyers in points with 35. Radko Gudas has a goal and 10 points with 43 penalty minutes, giving him some fantasy value. Sean Couturier returned to action after missing 16 games on Wednesday with an MCL sprain. He lost his spot as the second line pivot to Brayden Schenn and opened the game as the third line center between Nick Cousins and Dale Weise. Cousins scored his first goal in 17 games on Thursday. Matt Read could return this week from an oblique muscle pull that has kept him out of action since December 4. The Flyers have nine prospects playing at the World Junior Championships, the most of any NHL team.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay

Rested Team: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

While we would play both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, there really isn’t anyone else deserving of being in your lineup if you play weekly transactions as the Penguins only play once this week. Matt Murray is out week-to-week with a lower body injury suffered on Wednesday. The Penguins recalled Tristan Jarry but that puts all the pressure on Marc-Andre Fleury as he will be the starter. Derrick Pouliot was sent back to the minors. Chris Kunitz scored Wednesday to end a 15 game goalless drought. Brian Dumoulin will be out of action for six-eight weeks with a broken jaw.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

vs. Chicago, vs. Carolina, vs. Dallas

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The big news this week for the Blues is that they are hosting their first ever outdoor game. David Perron has goals in three straight games and let’s hope you had him in your lineup as he had gone the previous 10 with nary a goal. Paul Stastny returned after missing a game with an upper body injury and the center was between Perron and Jaden Schwartz. Stastny has only seven goals and 18 points in 35 games. Kevin Shattenkirk has scored eight goals with six coming on the power play. For a team that is 19-12-5, there are a lot of minus players on the Blues with Alexander Steen being the worst at minus-12. Colton Parayko has yet to score this season but has 17 assists and is a plus-two.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

vs. Los Angeles, vs. Minnesota, vs. Detroit

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Sharks play the back half of a home-and-home series with the Kings Tuesday so look for Micheal Haley to stick his nose into the action if there is any of the rough stuff. Joel Ward is having a terrible season with only two goals and 10 points but he has been placed on the top power play unit, taking Patrick Marleau’s spot. The reason is that the Sharks are 4-35 of late. Tomas Hertl should return at some point in January but the forward is still wearing a knee brace since his injury on November 17. Joe Thornton still is stuck on two goals and both have been empty netters. That’s not good.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, vs. Nashville, @ Philadelphia, @ Pittsburgh

Rested team: None

Tired Team: @ Pittsburgh (Sunday)

Notes

The Lightning play three games in four nights as part of a four game week, so expect to see Andrei Vasilevskiy play at least three with Ben Bishop out of action for the next three-four weeks with a lower body injury. Kristers Gudlevskis should get at least one start. Valtteri Filppula was a healthy scratch on Wednesday as he missed a team meeting. I took Brian Boyle a few weeks ago because I needed the penalty minutes but he has turned into a goal scorer with five goals and an assist in eight games. He picked up his first penalty Thursday since I acquired him as he took a minor. Not that I’m complaining with his scoring.

TORONTO

Games this week

@ Washington, @ New Jersey, vs. Montreal

Rested team: None

Tired Team: vs. Montreal (Saturday)

Notes

Auston Matthews has a goal and an assist in each of his last two games. He has seven goals and 11 points in his last 10 and has 30 points in 35 games for the Maple Leafs who are getting quite the contributions from their rookies. William Nylander has points in his last four games and is likely thrilled his parents and siblings are in Toronto for the Christmas break from Sweden. Frederik Andersen is on fire for the Maple Leafs as he has given up more than two goals only once in his last eight games and that was three to the Ducks. He is 5-1-2 in that span, giving up 12 goals on 284 shots. That is great goalkeeping.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

vs. Colorado, vs. Arizona, vs. Calgary, @ Calgary

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Canucks play three games in four nights in a four game week, so look for Ryan Miller to play at least twice with Jacob Markstrom getting at least one start. The Canucks also play a home-and-home series with Calgary so look for Alex Burrows or Brendan Gaunce to add to their minutes totals with Derek Dorsett out of the lineup. Troy Stecher has become their leading defenseman as far as points are concerned as he has 10 in 27 games. Alexander Edler returned to action on Wednesday after missing 13 games with a broken finger. He was pointless and has only a goal and two assists this season but was more disturbing for fantasy owners was that he saw no time on the power play.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

vs. Toronto, vs. Columbus, @ Ottawa

Rested team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Evgeny Kuznetsov continues to struggle as the NHL season nears the halfway point as he has only three goals and 18 points in 24 games after a 77 point campaign last year. John Carlson has only 18 points in 34 games but has all three goals and six helpers in his last nine. Braden Holtby had 48 wins last season to tie Martin Brodeur for the one season NHL record but he has only 15 wins this season with eight losses and four OTL’s. His peripherals are actually better as he has a 2.02 GAA to go with a .928 save percentage whereas last season he was 2.20/.922.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

@ Tampa Bay, @ Florida, @ Buffalo

Rested team: None

Tired Team: @ Florida (Wednesday)

Notes

The Jets will enjoy some time in Florida this week before heading back north to usually frigid Buffalo. Bryan Little has seven points in his last eight games but has been a minus-five in his last four. Connor Hellebuyck has been okay this season as the Jets top goalie and his 13-11-1 record to go with a 2.62 GAA and a .913 save percentage are nothing special but the Jets are a young team that will grow together. Mathieu Perreault is a minus-11 and has only three goals and eight points in 24 games. Jacob Trouba has a goal and five assists in his last eight games but holding out as a restricted free agent and then putting up three assists in his first 15 games did not make for a great fantasy season.