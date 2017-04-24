From when to wins; way too early prediction of the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers (pre-draft)

Feb 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; General view of Super Bowl XLIII ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on February 1, 2009 at the NFL Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers match the 11-5 finish they had in 2016, a season where they won seven-straight heading into the playoffs? They’ll have to do it by picking up wins early in the season and playing a handful of games in the national spotlight in the second-half of the season.

The Steelers’ first five opponents finished with combined records of 23–57 in the 2016 season. The tale end of their scheduled is filled with the black and gold playing in the prime time spotlight for four-straight weeks, 11 thru 14. Also, the black and gold will look to capitalizing on the home field advantage down the final month of the season, as three of the last four games will be played at Heinz Field.

Key matchups are during this final stretch the Steelers have two divisional opponents and a rematch of the AFC Championship game verses the Super Bowl Champion Patriots.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10; at Cleveland Brown, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Steelers open the season versus the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are one of the most interesting teams this offseason with a ransom of draft picks. However, the acquisition of Brock Osweiller and failing to resign the dynamic wideout, Terrelle Pryor — who signed with the Washington Redskins — leaves this writer scratching his head. They currently have 11 picks and Myles Garrett should be the first selection in the draft. However, this young Browns will take time to solidify as a team. Record: 1-0

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17; vs Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Vikings could have one the best defenses in the NFL and lead by head coach Mike Zimmer. Steeler fans are very familiar with Zimmer as he spent 2008 to 2013 as the defensive Coordinator of the Bengals. The 2016 Vikings were the worst rushing team in the NFL, finishing 32nd. Losing Adrian Peterson to injury and starting 12, yes 12, total lineman over the full 16 game season is what killed the Vikings’ great start to the 2016 season. Bringing in two new offensive tackles and Latavius Murray they hope they have fixed that issue. Time will tell. This will be a close game and most likely come down to the last possession. I’ll take Ben Roethlisberger in the last two minutes over Sam Bradford every day. Record: 2-0

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24, at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Bears are in full revamping mode. Head coach John Fox is most likely already on the hot seat and coaching for his job this year. Bringing in Mike Glennon allows the Bears to focus on other holes on their team during the draft. Glennon may just be a short-term solution until the Bears find their next franchise quarterback. This writer thinks the Bears will go defensive heavy in the draft but this team will take time to gel. I don’t see the Steelers losing this one. Run to Bellagio and place money on this game! Record: 3-0

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 1; at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Ravens had the seventeenth ranked offense last year and have yet to find a true number one receiver. In addition, potential starting running back Kenneth Dixon was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season. This would be the final game he has to sit out. The Ravens lost several key offensive linemen over the past-two-years, with former starters Ricky Wagner and Kelechi Osemele finding new teams in free agency. With the draft not being strong in offensive lineman, this writer thinks the Ravens will struggle in 2017. Record: 4-0

