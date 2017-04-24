From when to wins; way too early prediction of the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers (pre-draft)

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers match the 11-5 finish they had in 2016, a season where they won seven-straight heading into the playoffs? They’ll have to do it by picking up wins early in the season and playing a handful of games in the national spotlight in the second-half of the season.
The Steelers’ first five opponents finished with combined records of 23–57 in the 2016 season. The tale end of their scheduled is filled with the black and gold playing in the prime time spotlight for four-straight weeks, 11 thru 14. Also, the black and gold will look to capitalizing on the home field advantage down the final month of the season, as three of the last four games will be played at Heinz Field.
Key matchups are during this final stretch the Steelers have two divisional opponents and a rematch of the AFC Championship game verses the Super Bowl Champion Patriots.
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10; at Cleveland Brown, 1:00 p.m. ET
The Steelers open the season versus the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are one of the most interesting teams this offseason with a ransom of draft picks. However, the acquisition of Brock Osweiller and failing to resign the dynamic wideout, Terrelle Pryor — who signed with the Washington Redskins — leaves this writer scratching his head. They currently have 11 picks and Myles Garrett should be the first selection in the draft. However, this young Browns will take time to solidify as a team. Record: 1-0
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17; vs Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET
The Vikings could have one the best defenses in the NFL and lead by head coach Mike Zimmer. Steeler fans are very familiar with Zimmer as he spent 2008 to 2013 as the defensive Coordinator of the Bengals. The 2016 Vikings were the worst rushing team in the NFL, finishing 32nd. Losing Adrian Peterson to injury and starting 12, yes 12, total lineman over the full 16 game season is what killed the Vikings’ great start to the 2016 season. Bringing in two new offensive tackles and Latavius Murray they hope they have fixed that issue. Time will tell. This will be a close game and most likely come down to the last possession. I’ll take Ben Roethlisberger in the last two minutes over Sam Bradford every day. Record: 2-0
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24, at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET
The Bears are in full revamping mode. Head coach John Fox is most likely already on the hot seat and coaching for his job this year. Bringing in Mike Glennon allows the Bears to focus on other holes on their team during the draft. Glennon may just be a short-term solution until the Bears find their next franchise quarterback. This writer thinks the Bears will go defensive heavy in the draft but this team will take time to gel. I don’t see the Steelers losing this one. Run to Bellagio and place money on this game! Record: 3-0
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 1; at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET
The Ravens had the seventeenth ranked offense last year and have yet to find a true number one receiver. In addition, potential starting running back Kenneth Dixon was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season. This would be the final game he has to sit out. The Ravens lost several key offensive linemen over the past-two-years, with former starters Ricky Wagner and Kelechi Osemele finding new teams in free agency. With the draft not being strong in offensive lineman, this writer thinks the Ravens will struggle in 2017. Record: 4-0
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8; vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET
Jacksonville has more top-five picks in the last five years than any other team. The Jags have focused on the defense last year only taking one offensive player in the 2016 draft. Trading away their top tight end, Julius Thomas to the Miami Dolphins they will look to add more firepower early in the draft. They have built a strong defense with the help of former head coach, Gus Bradley but last year their offense failed to show up in 2016. The Jags brought Tom Coughlin back to Jacksonville to oversee the team operations and he has placed his trust in new head coach Doug Marrone. This writer loves when the black and gold face teams with new head coaches early in the season. Record: 5-0
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15; at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET
The Chiefs are a team built around physicality and offensive clock-management. Signing Eric Berry to a 6 year, $78 million contract this offseason sets the tone of this Defense. With another year of scheming the offense around the dynamic Tyreek Hill they offense should have more firepower. Despite the Steelers’ clobbering of the Chiefs last year 43 to 14, this writer believes this will be the black and gold’s first loss. Record: 5-1
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22; vs Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET
This is the first matchup of the year versus the Bengals. Andy Dalton threw for over 4,000 yards for the second time in his career last season. The Bengals need to establish a running game to have a more balanced offense. However, A.J. Green will be back healthy again this upcoming year, as he has been cleared for all offseason programs after tearing his hamstring last season. I think the Steelers split this series and take the loss earlier in the season. Record: 5-2
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29; at Detroit Lions, 8:30 p.m. ET
The Lions dumped a lot of money in a new offensive line. The Lions signed a familiar face to our black and gold, tackle, Ricky Wagner. The loss of Calvin Johnson failed to hinder the Lions offense last year; finishing 11th-overall in passing yards. They struggled with a solid running game but with Ameer Abdullah coming back off of injury they are hopeful that aspect of the offense can be answered. This game on paper looks like a track meet. Record: 5-3
Week 9: Bye Week
This year’s bye week comes where most teams like to have it positioned. A week later than the 2016 season, this breaks the schedule into two halves.
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12; at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET
Last year, the Colts were up and down; finishing the season with an 8-8 record. The Steelers were able to handily defeat Andrew Luck and his dangerous offense. With a lack of top offensive lineman prospects in the 2017 draft, the Colts may be inclined to add a young and dangerous running back, like Christian McCaffrey. This writer believes the Colts will be a mixed bag again this year and the Steelers should be able to pick up the win coming off the bye. Record: 6-3
Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 16, vs Tennessee Titans, 8:25 p.m. ET
Marcus Mariota is looking like a rising star. However, coming off of a leg injury it will be interesting to see how if his star starts to fade. If he comes back with as much mobility as he had prior to the injury this game might be trouble for the Steelers. Additionally, this is the black and golds Thursday night game so the short break will allow head coach Mike Tomlin to get creative with his defensive scheme. Put a shadow on Mariota the entire night and make sure he doesn’t leave the pocket cleanly will be the key to this victory. This is a really good matchup for the NFL network. Record: 7-3
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26; vs Green Bay Packers, 8:30 p.m. ET
Green Bay wins and loses with one player, Aaron Rodgers. The Packers regained the NFC North title over the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. They struggled to start the season without a running game but got creative by moving wide out Ty Montgomery to the backfield, which helped open up the playbook. The Packers finished the season 4th in the NFL in points, averaging 27 points per game. Look for this game to be an old fashioned shoot out. Record: 7-4
Week 13: Monday, Dec. 4; at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:30 p.m. ET
The second and final matchup against the division rival Bengals will be on Monday Night Football. Since 2010, the Steelers have a 12-3 record against the orange and black striped rivals in Ohio. This will be the ninth time the Steelers and Bengals have played each other on Monday night football, dating back to 1970. The Steelers current record over this stretch is 6-2. With the nation watching the Steelers add another win to that record. Record: 8-4
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10; vs Baltimore Ravens, 8:30 p.m. ET
The Steelers are currently 10 and 6 versus the Ravens from 2010 to present. In 2016 they split the series 1-1. However, the last time they played was the Christmas Day game where the black and gold clinched the division and eliminated the Ravens from the playoffs. Week 14 might be too soon for the steel curtain to clinch the playoffs but perhaps a playoff berth. Record: 9-4
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17; vs New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET
The Patriots beat the Steelers twice last year. Once in the regular season 27 to 16 and then in the AFC Championship game 36-17. The Patriots have defeated the black and gold four out of the last five games, including the victory 55 to 31 in 2013. Tom Brady and company continues that winning streak for a little bit longer and takes down our beloved Steelers. Record: 9-5
Week 16: Monday, Dec. 25; at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET
For only the second time in franchise history the Steelers will be playing on Christmas day. J.J. Watt is coming off of back surgery and if healthy, the Texans defense will be one of the best in the league. However, with the uncertainty of a starting quarterback, it creates a huge question mark onto the Texans’ offense. This writer sees this as the second straight year where terrible towel fans will be gathered around the Christmas tree unwrapping a gift of victory. Record: 10-5
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31; vs Cleveland Browns, 1:30 p.m. ET
The Steelers start with the same opponent that they end with. The Browns might not have a lot to play for at this point. However, if Cleveland can hit on a handful of there 11 rookie picks they may be more competitive than they were in week one. Will the Browns finally have a quarterback of the future? We don’t know right now but by week 17 of the 2017 season we should know. Record: 11-5
Finish
This is an way too early prediction of the schedule. However, this writer likes the black and gold to finish with the same record they had in 2016.
With the NFL draft this Thursday a team can change the dynamic of their team. If a player lands in the right fit it can take a team to the next level. Hopefully the Steelers are a team that can find a player like that. Check back to cover32 for full draft coverage.
Scott Menk writes about the Steelers for cover32 and is excited for the opportunity to cover the only NFL team with six Lombardi Trophies. Scott can be followed on Twitter @SGMENK.
