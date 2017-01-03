Winning streak vaults Blue Jackets to top of Stanley Cup betting odds

What does a 15-game winning streak do for your Stanley Cup odds? Well, according to Bovada, it vaults you up to betting favorite.

The site released its monthly odds update on Tuesday and the Columbus Blue Jackets (!) can be found as the current Cup betting favorite, jumping from 28/1 to 7/1 since December 1. (They began the season at 66/1) The Minnesota Wild, they of a 12-game winning streak until they met the CBJs on New Year’s Eve, also saw a big jump going from 20/1 to 8/1, tying the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Notable tumbles include the Tampa Bay Lightning (12/1 to 25/1), and Florida Panthers (33/1 to 66/1). Meanwhile, the odds got even longer for some teams whose playoff hopes are slipping away.

Buffalo Sabres: 75/1 to 150/1

Carolina Hurricanes: 66/1 to 150/1

Detroit Red Wings: 50/1 to 150/1

New Jersey Devils: 33/1 to 150/1

New York Islanders: 100/1 to 150/1

Arizona Coyotes: 150/1 to 500/1

Colorado Avalanche: 66/1 to 500/1

Here’s the full list:

View photos Bovada More

As far as individual trophies, there have been changes there as well. Devan Dubnyk (5/1) and Brent Burns (18/1) entered the Hart Trophy pictured after being off the board a month ago. Connor McDavid (5/4) and Sidney Crosby (7/5) remain the favorites.

The rookie battle between Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine continued as both now stand at 1/1 for the Calder Trophy.

– – – – – – –

Sean Leahy is the associate editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Sean_Leahy