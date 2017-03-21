Winnik no fan of playoff format; Sheahan talks goal drought; Olympic talk (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• When you want to remember the loss to Canada in the 2002 gold medal game… [Jersey Fouls]

• Daniel Winnik is no fan of the NHL’s playoff format. “It’s stupid. It’s the stupidest thing ever. I don’t know why it’s not 1 to 8, I don’t know why we got away from that.” [CSN Mid-Atlantic]

• Riley Sheahan of the Detroit Red Wings doesn’t have a goal through 68 games. He’s not lost hope just yet. [ESPN]

• Speaking of hope, NHL players and coaches are still holding out that the NHL and NHLPA will agree to Olympic participation. [TSN]

• One player who would likely be playing in Pyeongchang, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand, would miss out in his first opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics if no deal is reached. [Sportsnet]

• Philadelphia Flyers GM Ron Hextall on his team’s struggles this year: “There are some nights it seems like it’s puck luck, but you can’t look at the whole year and say it’s puck luck.” [Inquirer]

• Just how good is the line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary? Really, really good. Let Jesse Marshall explain. [The Pens Blog]

• Nashville Predators forward Craig Smith talks about his scoring troubles. [Tennessean]

• The next big thing in hockey could be 15-year-old Jack Hughes. [National Post]

• As the New York Islanders chase a playoff spot in the East it was time for some line shuffling at practice. [Isles Insight]

• The retiring Harrison Browne on going out an Isobel Cup champion: “This is the best moment I’ve felt in a very long time.” [FanRag Sports]

• A documentary on “The Russian Five?” Count us in! [The Hockey Writers]

• It’s fantasy hockey playoff time. Check your waiver wire for these players who could help you to the title. [Dobber Hockey]

• Money is having an affect at every level of hockey. [Edmonton Journal]

• A look at some real nice retro goalie mask designs. [Hockey by Design]

• “On behalf of Sault College, Dr. Ron Common proudly accepted an initial $100,000 donation from the Ted Nolan Foundation, which will provide two scholarships annually valued at $2,500 each.” [Anishinabek News]

• Finally, here’s Keith Urban giving Andrew Shaw some guitar tips: