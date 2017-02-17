Wilson's 23 helps No. 15 NC State reach 20 wins

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) -- Dominque Wilson scored 23 points and No. 15 North Carolina State overcame a slow start to defeat Boston College 70-58 on Thursday night, giving the Wolfpack their second-straight 20-win season.

Jennifer Mathurin added 14 points and Miah Spencer 12 for N.C. State (20-6, 10-3), which has won four straight and seven of eight.

Boston College (9-18, 2-12) scored the first six points and added an 8-0 run to lead 19-8 after one quarter. Wilson had 12 points in the second quarter as the Wolfpack closed within 33-31 at the half.

N.C. State scored the first four points, Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Wilson had five in a closing a closing 7-0 run for a 55-49 lead.

The teams combined to go 7 of 25 in the fourth quarter but N.C. State made 8 of 9 free throws to pull way.

Mariella Fasoula hit 10 of 13 shots and scored 20 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists for the Eagles. Taylor Ortlepp added 18 points and six assists.