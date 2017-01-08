Wilson, Coates lead No. 5 South Carolina over Florida 81-62

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) is fouled on this shot attempt by Florida center Tyshara Fleming, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Irby)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A'ja Wilson and Alaina Coates had double-doubles as No. 5 South Carolina defeated Florida 81-62 on Sunday to remain perfect in Southeastern Conference play.

Wilson scored 23 points and corralled 13 rebounds for her fourth double-double in six games. Coates had 14 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. Wilson left the game with 4:19 to play after injuring her right ankle.

South Carolina led 47-24 at halftime, with most of its damage being done in a dominant second quarter. The Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0) outscored the Gators 26-5 in the period. Allisha Gray and Wilson combined for 16 of South Carolina's points in that span.

Gray had 18 points before fouling out for South Carolina, which has now won its last eight against Florida.

The Gators (9-6, 0-3), meanwhile, missed 13 of their 14 field goals to close out the first half and ended the game shooting a season-low 36.5 percent from the field.

Freshman Delicia Washington led Florida with 18 points and Haley Lorenzen added 15.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are now winners of seven straight and are coming away in strong fashion. South Carolina is averaging 80.6 points during its win streak, with an average margin of victory of 29.1 points.

Florida: The Gators have continued their recent skid since sophomore Eleanna Christinaki left the team on Dec. 11. Florida is 3-4 in its seven games and has now lost its first three conference games for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks return home to face Georgia on Thursday night. South Carolina has won four straight against the Bulldogs.

Florida: The Gators face their second straight top-five team when they travel to play No. 4 Mississippi State on Thursday night.