Williams' double-double leads Florida women past Arkansas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Ronni Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 11 seed Florida defeated No. 14 seed Arkansas 71-61 in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

Williams posted her ninth double-double of the season in leading the Gators (15-15) into the second round where they will play No. 6 seed Texas A&M.

Dyandria Anderson added a career-high 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Delicia Washington 11 points and nine rebounds and Tyshara Fleming nine rebounds and five blocks.

Jessica Jackson scored 10 points for Arkansas, which lost its 11th straight game.

The Gators sank only two 3-pointers to Arkansas' seven, but made just as many field goals on 15 fewer attempts and had a 50-32 rebounding advantage.

Florida trailed Arkansas (13-17) by two when it outscored the Razorbacks 19-5 over the final 5 1/2 minutes of the third to lead 52-40.