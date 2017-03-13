Will Ezekiel Elliott's St. Patrick's Day video end up on Roger Goodell's desk?

TMZ has posted two videos of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appearing to pull down the shirt of a woman at a St. Patrick’s Day event, exposing her bare chest.

The video shows Elliott, having a beverage on a crowded bar rooftop, pulling down the woman’s shirt while a St. Patrick’s Day Parade went on below them this past Saturday. According to the report, a rep for Elliott told TMZ “it was all in good fun” and that the “woman wasn’t upset.” But the second of the two videos also appears to show her perhaps trying to ward off Elliott’s hand for a second grab of her shirt.

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

Ezekiel Elliott was seen grabbing a woman’s shirt on Saturday, via a TMZ report. (Getty Images) More

This incident could be a complete misunderstanding and a non-issue. But it also could be the kind of thing that attracts the attention of the league office. After all, Elliott — last season’s leading rusher as a rookie and one of the leaders in jersey sales — is already very much on the radar on one of the league’s most popular teams. But he hasn’t always been highly visible for the best reasons.

Remember, the NFL has not officially closed the book on allegations of domestic violence from 2016 made by Elliott’s ex-girlfriend. At the Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said there had not been any determination made on the case, which the league has investigated.

“I am not putting on any pressure on our investigators,” Goodell said on the Wednesday prior to Super Bowl LI. “We have highly trained, highly skilled people looking into this. We want them to be thorough and we want them to be fair and come to the right conclusion.

“When they do, they will notify me. At this point there’s no timetable.”

This TMZ report is a separate incident and might be treated as such. But the NFL could consider whether Elliott’s actions violate the personal conduct policy. Until we hear from the NFL — or Elliott or the woman from the parade — saying it’s much ado about nothing, there has to be a little bit of concern.

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm

More on Yahoo Sports:

• Breaking down the NCAA tourney’s toughest region

• Tim Brown: The best comeback story of spring training

• NASCAR star Kyle Busch attacks ex-teammate after collision

• Pat Forde: Everything you need to know about the NCAA tourney