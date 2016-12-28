Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive

The Columbus Blue Jackets' streak was the focus of my headline on Friday and Saturday and they need to be acknowledged again today as they claimed their 13th straight victory Tuesday night with a 4-3 decision over the Boston Bruins. That being said, because of the Blue Jackets' recent and unexpected dominance, another big story has flown a bit under the radar: The Minnesota Wild.
Minnesota earned a 3-2 victory over Nashville last night to extend their own winning streak to 11 games. The Wild's surge has moved them into second place in the Western Conference, just a point shy of the Chicago Blackhawks.
One common thread between Columbus and Minnesota has been their goaltending. Devan Dubnyk and Sergei Bobrovsky have been two of the league's best goaltenders this season and while they haven't singlehandedly carried their teams, they certainly have been major factors. Minnesota and Columbus are scheduled to play against each other on Dec. 31. Both teams need to play one more contest before that matchup, so one or both of the streaks might be over by then, but even if they are it will still be a matchup against two teams that clearly didn't get enough credit going into the season.
PENGUINS 5 DEVILS 2
Sidney Crosby scored a goal and registered two assists last night. That extended his goal scoring streak to four games and brought him up to 25 markers in a mere 30 contests.
As impressive as Crosby's goal scoring pace is though, this was a bigger night for Evgeni Malkin. He had a goal and an assist, which means that he has reached and surpassed the 800-point milestone.
Cory Schneider stopped 24 of 28 Penguins shots. So much for the Christmas break giving him a chance to reset. Granted, Pittsburgh is a tough opponent for any goaltender, but Schneider has now allowed three or more goals in 12 of his last 15 games.
Marc-Andre Fleury kicked out 21 of 23 shots to earn his second straight win. He has a 10-5-4 record, 3.18 GAA, and .905 save percentage in 22 contests.
Adam Henrique netted a goal for the Devils. He has nine goals and 20 points in 35 games.
Editor's Note: Rotoworld’s Season Pass is now available for the low price of $19.99. You get plenty of extra articles including the minor league report, the junior report, drop trends and much, much more. Buy it now!
ISLANDERS 4 CAPITALS 3
Andrew Ladd scored twice for the Islanders. He couldn't have gotten off to a much worse start this season, but now he's found the back of the net three times over his last two games.
Alan Quine assisted on both of Ladd's markers. The 23-year-old rookie has two goals and eight points in 24 contests in 2016-17.
Alex Ovechkin scored a goal and recorded an assist. That brings him up to 16 goals and 26 points in 33 games.
Jaroslav Halak turned aside 31 of 34 shots last night. He's allowed 13 goals over his last three starts, but at least he got the win on Tuesday.
At the other end of the ice Braden Holtby saved 27 of 31 shots. He has a 15-8-3 record, 2.06 GAA, and .926 save percentage in 26 starts.
RANGERS 4 SENATORS 3
Nick Holden scored two goals, including the game winner at 6:31 of the third period. He has six markers and 18 points in 37 contests this season.
Derek Stepan found the back of the net twice too. He's on a four-game point streak.
Mike Condon kicked out 21 of 25 shots last night. He had won his previous four decisions though.
Henrik Lundqvist missed Tuesday's contest due to an illness, so backup Antti Raanta started for the Rangers. He saved 33 of 36 shots, giving him a 9-4-0 record, 2.23 GAA, and .925 save percentage in 16 contests.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau assisted on two of the Senators' three goals. He has four goals and 13 points in 35 games.
BLUE JACKETS 4 BRUINS 3
Sergei Bobrovsky kicked out 37 of 40 shots last night. In the second period Boston outshot Columbus a staggering 18-8, but Bobrovsky held the Bruins to one goal over that frame.
That allowed Nick Foligno to score the game winner at 10:46 of the third period. It was his 11th goal and 28th point in 31 games.
Scott Hartnell had a goal and an assist on Tuesday. He has nine goals and 22 points in 33 contests.
David Backes scored a goal and registered an assist for the Bruins. That gives him nine goals and 19 points in 32 games this season.
Tuukka Rask stopped 18 of 22 shots against Columbus. He's having a good season overall, but this was the sixth time he's surrendered at least three goals in his last nine games.
SABRES 4 RED WINGS 3
Evander Kane found the back of the net twice. He didn't record a single point in his first 12 contests, but he has eight goals in his last 11 games.
Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist to end his five-game point drought. He has six goals and 10 points in 13 contests in 2016-17.
Robin Lehner turned aside 40 of 43 shots last night. He faced a staggering 20 of those shots in the third period, but limited Detroit to a power-play goal over that stretch.
Thomas Vanek was the player who scored that power-play marker. It was his sixth goal and 19th point in 24 contests.
Petr Mrazek stopped 18 of 22 Sabres shots. He's surrendered at least three goals in each of his last six games.
WILD 3 PREDATORS 2 (Overtime)
Jared Spurgeon netted the overtime goal. He has three markers and 13 points in 30 games.
Filip Forsberg found the back of the net for Nashville. He's now scored in three of his last four games after recording just three goals in his first 30 contests.
Pekka Rinne stopped 36 of 39 shots last night. Obviously that's a high workload, but at the same time he's now surrendered at least three goals in nine of his last 10 games.
Devan Dubnyk saved 28 of 30 shots against Nashville. He's up to a 18-6-3 record, 1.58 GAA, and .947 save percentage in 27 starts.
Charlie Coyle assisted on two of the Wild's three goals. He has 12 markers and 29 points in 34 games.
JETS 3 BLACKHAWKS 1
Mark Scheifele scored at 14:48 of the first period and that goal proved to be the game winner. It was his 15th marker and 32nd point in 34 contests.
Jacob Trouba assisted on two of Winnipeg's three markers. The blueliner has a goal and eight points in 22 games.
Corey Crawford stopped 31 of 34 shots last night. He has a 12-7-3 record, 2.29 GAA, and .927 save percentage in 22 starts.
Connor Hellebuyck saved 34 of 35 shots to earn his third win in four starts. Through 27 contests he has a 13-11-1 record, 2.62 GAA, and .913 save percentage.
Artem Anisimov accounted for the Blackhawks' lone goal. He has 15 goals and 28 points in 33 contests in 2016-17.
FLAMES 6 AVALANCHE 3
Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals and registered an assist. He's gone from recording 11 points in his first 17 games to four goals and 15 points in his last 10 contests.
Mikael Backlund also had two goals and an assist for the Flames. That was his second straight three-point contest, bringing him up to nine goals and 22 points in 37 games.
Gabriel Landeskog scored twice for the Avalanche. He has six goals and 11 points in 24 contests.
Calvin Pickard was charged with all six Flames goals over 31 shots. He has a 6-7-1 record, 2.95 GAA, and .903 save percentage in 16 games.
Brian Elliott stopped 25 of 28 shots last night. While that's not an ideal performance, he has won his last three starts.
STARS 3 COYOTES 2
Kari Lehtonen stopped 35 of 37 shots in his second straight win. He has a 8-10-3 record, 2.83 GAA, and .900 save percentage in 21 contests.
Jason Spezza scored a goal and registered an assist last night. He has seven goals and 20 points in 29 games in 2016-17.
Mike Smith stopped 26 of 28 Stars shots. What happened is that Arizona pulled Smith while they were down 2-1 and John Klingberg scored on the empty net, but then Arizona's Radim Vrbata made it 3-2 with just seven seconds left. Despite having a solid night, this was still Smith's fifth straight loss.
One of the silver linings for Arizona was that Anthony Duclair found the back of the net. This was just the sophomore's second goal of the season, so hopefully it gives him some confidence.
Jamie Benn found the back of the net for Dallas. He has 10 goals and 30 points in 36 games this season.
SHARKS 3 DUCKS 2 (Overtime)
Brent Burns scored the overtime winner and registered an assist. He has 14 goals and 34 points in 35 contests.
Fellow Sharks defenseman Paul Martin also scored a goal. He has three goals and 12 points in 35 games.
Jakob Silfverberg found the back of the net for Anaheim. It was his 10th goal and 23rd point in 36 game.
John Gibson stopped 22 of 25 shots last night. He has a 11-9-6 record, 2.63 GAA, and .906 save percentage in 26 games.
Martin Jones turned aside 34 of 36 shots in his third straight win. That gives him a 19-11-1 record, 2.08 GAA, and .920 save percentage in 31 starts.
502