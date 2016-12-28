Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive

The Columbus Blue Jackets' streak was the focus of my headline on Friday and Saturday and they need to be acknowledged again today as they claimed their 13th straight victory Tuesday night with a 4-3 decision over the Boston Bruins. That being said, because of the Blue Jackets' recent and unexpected dominance, another big story has flown a bit under the radar: The Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota earned a 3-2 victory over Nashville last night to extend their own winning streak to 11 games. The Wild's surge has moved them into second place in the Western Conference, just a point shy of the Chicago Blackhawks.

One common thread between Columbus and Minnesota has been their goaltending. Devan Dubnyk and Sergei Bobrovsky have been two of the league's best goaltenders this season and while they haven't singlehandedly carried their teams, they certainly have been major factors. Minnesota and Columbus are scheduled to play against each other on Dec. 31. Both teams need to play one more contest before that matchup, so one or both of the streaks might be over by then, but even if they are it will still be a matchup against two teams that clearly didn't get enough credit going into the season.

PENGUINS 5 DEVILS 2

Sidney Crosby scored a goal and registered two assists last night. That extended his goal scoring streak to four games and brought him up to 25 markers in a mere 30 contests.

As impressive as Crosby's goal scoring pace is though, this was a bigger night for Evgeni Malkin. He had a goal and an assist, which means that he has reached and surpassed the 800-point milestone.

Cory Schneider stopped 24 of 28 Penguins shots. So much for the Christmas break giving him a chance to reset. Granted, Pittsburgh is a tough opponent for any goaltender, but Schneider has now allowed three or more goals in 12 of his last 15 games.

Marc-Andre Fleury kicked out 21 of 23 shots to earn his second straight win. He has a 10-5-4 record, 3.18 GAA, and .905 save percentage in 22 contests.

Adam Henrique netted a goal for the Devils. He has nine goals and 20 points in 35 games.

ISLANDERS 4 CAPITALS 3

Andrew Ladd scored twice for the Islanders. He couldn't have gotten off to a much worse start this season, but now he's found the back of the net three times over his last two games.

Alan Quine assisted on both of Ladd's markers. The 23-year-old rookie has two goals and eight points in 24 contests in 2016-17.

Alex Ovechkin scored a goal and recorded an assist. That brings him up to 16 goals and 26 points in 33 games.

Jaroslav Halak turned aside 31 of 34 shots last night. He's allowed 13 goals over his last three starts, but at least he got the win on Tuesday.

At the other end of the ice Braden Holtby saved 27 of 31 shots. He has a 15-8-3 record, 2.06 GAA, and .926 save percentage in 26 starts.

RANGERS 4 SENATORS 3

Nick Holden scored two goals, including the game winner at 6:31 of the third period. He has six markers and 18 points in 37 contests this season.

Derek Stepan found the back of the net twice too. He's on a four-game point streak.

Mike Condon kicked out 21 of 25 shots last night. He had won his previous four decisions though.

Henrik Lundqvist missed Tuesday's contest due to an illness, so backup Antti Raanta started for the Rangers. He saved 33 of 36 shots, giving him a 9-4-0 record, 2.23 GAA, and .925 save percentage in 16 contests.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau assisted on two of the Senators' three goals. He has four goals and 13 points in 35 games.

BLUE JACKETS 4 BRUINS 3

Sergei Bobrovsky kicked out 37 of 40 shots last night. In the second period Boston outshot Columbus a staggering 18-8, but Bobrovsky held the Bruins to one goal over that frame.

That allowed Nick Foligno to score the game winner at 10:46 of the third period. It was his 11th goal and 28th point in 31 games.

Scott Hartnell had a goal and an assist on Tuesday. He has nine goals and 22 points in 33 contests.

David Backes scored a goal and registered an assist for the Bruins. That gives him nine goals and 19 points in 32 games this season.

