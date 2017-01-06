The Wild and Blue Jackets

This is the week that most teams will pass the halfway point of their season and it’s interesting to see that the top-four teams in points are all in the East.

Columbus has been a huge surprise and they sit atop the standings with 58 points, three ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers and four up on the Montreal Canadiens.

The Chicago Blackhawks are the top team in the West with 53 points but the Washington Capitals have the same point total in three less games.

The only other team that has reached the 50 point mark are the Minnesota Wild and they are one behind Chicago for the Western Conference lead and they have four games in hand, having played only 37 games.



Now to The Week Ahead.

WEEK OF JANUARY 9-15

4 Games - Anaheim, Calgary, Dallas, Florida, Montreal, New Jersey, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, Winnipeg

3 Games –Boston, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Nashville, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Vancouver

2 Games – Arizona, Colorado, New York Rangers, Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Toronto

Carolina, Edmonton, Los Angeles and Washington play three games at home.

Columbus, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and St. Louis play three games on the road.

INJURIES

Note: A tired team is one that has played the day or night before and is going against a team that did not play the previous day or night. The reverse is true for a rested team.

ANAHEIM

Games this week

vs. Dallas, @ Colorado, @ Arizona, vs. St. Louis

Rested Team: vs. Dallas (Tuesday), @ Arizona (Sunday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Ducks play four games with three coming in four nights. Look for John Gibson to get in three starts with Jonathan Bernier playing once. Ryan Getzlaf is day-to-day with a lower body injury. Ryan Kesler picked up his first hat trick in almost six seasons Sunday. He has 15 goals and 34 points with a plus-11 rating and it's his best season since 2010-11 when he had 41 goals and 73 points with a plus-24 for Vancouver. Corey Perry has only seven goals this season and has not scored a goal in his last 10. Keep an eye on Hampus Lindholm. He has only a goal and five points in 27 games but he had 92 points over his first three seasons. He held out this season and missed training camp plus a chunk of the regular season as he has missed 13 games. He is only 22.

ARIZONA

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, vs. Anaheim

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: vs. Anaheim (Saturday)

Notes

The Coyotes play only twice this week and if there were extra reasons to bench your Coyote players, then the limited games this week is the best reason. Luke Schenn has only two assists in 34 games but is a rare plus on a weak Arizona team. He is joined by Christian Dvorak and Josh Jooris as the only plus players on the Coyotes. Martin Hanzal is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and if there is no deal to be made before the trade deadline, don’t be surprised if he is gone. Ryan White is still out with a lower body injury but may return this week.

BOSTON

Games this week

@ St. Louis, @ Nashville, vs. Philadelphia

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Anton Khudobin passed through waivers this past week and will likely be sent to the minors. Tuukka Rask is 19-9-3 this season and the other three goalies who have tended the net are a combined 1-8-1. No wonder Khudobin was sent to the minors. David Backes returned to action Thursday after missing a week with a concussion. David Pastrnak had gone seven straight games without a point before an assist Thursday and has 19 goals and 27 points. Pastrnak is a plus-12, Zdeno Chara is a plus-five and only five other Boston players are a plus.

BUFFALO

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, @ Tampa Bay, @ Carolina

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Sabres play three games in four nights so expect to see Robin Lehner play twice with Anders Nilsson getting one start. Nilsson has actually outplayed Lehner thus far with two less wins in 13 less games. I wrote about Sam Reinhart weeks ago and said that you should pick him up. Well, he has two goals and eight points in his last eight games with four points coming on the power play. Ryan O'Reilly returned to the Buffalo lineup Thursday after missing only four games with an emergency appendectomy and had a couple of assists. Jack Eichel has a five game points streak. The talented Mr. Eichel has eight goals and 14 points in 17 games.

CALGARY

Games this week

@ Winnipeg, vs. San Jose, vs. New Jersey, @ Edmonton

Rested Team: vs. San Jose (Wednesday), vs. New Jersey (Friday)

Tired Team: @ Edmonton (Saturday)

Notes

The Flames play three games in four nights as part of a four game week so look for Brian Elliott who has regained the starting goalie role, to play three times with Chad Johnson getting one start. Elliott has won five in a row and has given up only nine goals in that span, on 116 shots. You have to be impressed with the play of Matthew Tkachuk as the sophomore has a seven game points streak and has 23 points in 36 games. I thought he would be sent back to London at the nine game mark but he was so impressive, the Flames were forced to keep him. Mikael Backlund has goals in five straight games. Dougie Hamilton has two goals and eight points in his last nine games.

CAROLINA

Games this week

vs. Columbus, vs. Buffalo, vs. New York Islanders

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Justin Faulk is back in the Carolina lineup after missing a couple of weeks with a lower body injury. They claimed Ty Rattie off waivers from St. Louis. He was selected 32nd overall in 2011 and the Blues lost faith in him. Hopefully he finds himself in Carolina. Eddie Lack was placed on the injured reserve list as he was concussed. Michael Leighton was recalled but Lack’s concussion did not allow him to be the backup on New Year’s Eve and equipment manager Jorge Alves backed up Cam Ward. Coach Bill Peters put Alves in the game for the last seven seconds, giving him the thrill of a lifetime. Noah Hanifin is a minus-11 while Brett Pesce is a plus-nine.

CHICAGO

Games this week

vs. Detroit, @ Washington, vs. Minnesota

Rested Team: vs. Minnesota (Sunday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

Spencer Abbott gets a big boost in his fantasy value (it was non-existent before this) as he is playing with Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa. Brian Campbell was a healthy scratch again Thursday for the second time in eight games. He is not worth owning at this time. The Blackhawks have been getting good goaltending from both Corey Crawford and Scott Darling and Darling sparkled when Crawford missed three weeks of action with an emergency appendectomy. Patrick Kane has only two power play goals, tying him with Brent Seabrook and Richard Panik and behind Artemi Panarin (6), Artem Anisimov (4), Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa who each have three. Panarin is a plus-15.

Late note: Abbott was sent to the minors on Friday.

COLORADO

Games this week

vs. Anaheim, vs. Nashville

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Like the Coyotes, the Avalanche only play twice and there is no reason to put any member of squad on your fantasy team if you play weekly transactions. Ten players are at least minus-11 or worse with Tyson Barrie at the top of the list (or is it the bottom) with a minus-21 rating. Of all regulars, Erik Johnson is the best at minus-two in 23 games. Semyon Varlamov is due back on Friday after missing two weeks with a groin injury. Matthew Nieto was claimed off waivers from San Jose and will get a better chance with Colorado than the Sharks. Jarome Iginla picked up an assist Wednesday against Calgary and it could be the last time he plays in Calgary where he was an All-Star for years.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

@ Carolina, @ Tampa Bay, @ Florida

Rested Team: @ Tampa Bay (Friday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

Well the streak is over. The Columbus Blue Jackets were trying for their NHL-tying 17th win in a row but the Washington Capitals had plenty to say in a 5-0 shellacking. Still, the Jackets won 16 in a row, the second longest streak in NHL history. Nick Foligno saw his six game points streak end Thursday but he still has 33 points in 35 games. The line of Scott Hartnell, Sam Gagner and Lukas Sedlak are scoring at a greater rate than most team’s second line. Jack Johnson potted his second of the season. Zach Werenski had eight assists in his last 10 games heading into action on Thursday. Ryan Murray has lost almost all of his power play time so it is no surprise that he has only four assists in 32 games.

DALLAS

Games this week

@ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim, vs. Detroit, vs. Minnesota

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Anaheim (Tuesday)

Notes

The Stars play three games in four nights as part of a four game week so look for Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen to split the net. Patrick Sharp is back in the lineup after missing 26 games with a concussion. He has been playing with Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza since Jamie Benn is out with a foot injury but Benn could be back for the start of the week. Seguin is on a five game scoring streak in which he has four goals and seven points. John Klingberg is picking it up with two goals and four assists in his last seven games. Antoine Roussel is back in action after an upper body injury. The NHL’s leading penalty minute player has plenty of upside in fantasy pools as he can also score.

DETROIT

Games this week

@ Chicago @ Dallas, vs. Pittsburgh

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Red Wings finally end a seven game road trip this week. It’s hard to believe on a team with 19 minus-players that Henrik Zetterberg was a plus-12. Niklas Kronwall has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower body injury. As good as Petr Mrazek was last season, he is bad this year. Mrazek is 9-9-3 with a 3.06 GAA and a .897 save percentage. He stopped 22 of 24 shots and it was the first time since December 6 that his save percentage in any game was over .900. Anthony Mantha is coming on strong this season with six goals and 11 points in his last nine games. He is worth picking up in most pools.

EDMONTON

Games this week

vs. San Jose, vs. New Jersey, vs. Calgary

Rested Team: vs. Calgary (Saturday)

Tired Team: None





Notes

It never hurts to play with Connor McDavid and the object most poolies have is to find out who his linemates are. Right now it is Leon Draisaitl who is a very good player in his own right, and Patrick Maroon, whose best season was in 2014-15 when he had 34 points. Well, Maroon is now hot after his hat trick Thursday gave him 14 goals and 21 points in 40 games, including six goals in his last seven. And Maroon is not afraid to drop the gloves as he has 48 penalty minutes, including a fight in each of his last two games. Jordan Eberle is the odd man out on the line as he was dropped to the third unit. McDavid leads the NHL in points with 45.

FLORIDA

Games this week

@ New Jersey, @ New York Islanders, vs. New York Islanders, vs. Columbus

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Panthers play three games in four nights this week as part of a four game week. Expect to see James Reimer play once with Roberto Luongo getting the remaining three starts. The Panthers also play the Islanders in a home-and-home series but they really don’t fight a lot so there may be no one to take. Aaron Ekblad leads with 38 penalty minutes but it has been 19 minors. Jaromir Jagr passed Paul Coffey on Wednesday with his 1,136th assist to move into fifth place all-time in the category. Vincent Trocheck is centering the top line in place of the injured Aleksander Barkov.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

vs. Dallas, vs. St. Louis, vs. Winnipeg

Rested Team: vs. Winnipeg (Saturday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Kings are in the midst of a seven game homestand. Fantasy-wise, Alec Martinez has equaled Drew Doughty on the Kings blueline this season. Anze Kopitar continues to have the worst season of his NHL career with only three goals and 17 points in 34 games. He is sixth in Los Angeles scoring, just two ahead of Dustin Brown. Jeff Carter is tied for second in the Rocket Richard Trophy race with 21 goals. Carter has seven power play goals while no other Kings player has more than two. Kyle Clifford leads the team in penalty minutes with 47.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

vs. Montreal, @ Dallas, @ Chicago

Rested Team: vs. Montreal (Thursday)

Tired Team: @ Chicago (Sunday)

Notes

The Wild play three games in four nights and Darcy Kuemper should see action once with Devan Dubnyk getting the other two starts. Mikael Granlund has 17 points in his last 13 games and now has 31 in 37 contests. He is finally showing the offensive flair that was predicted when he was picked ninth overall in 2010 Draft. Eric Staal continues to shine with 13 goals and 33 points in 37 games. He had only 39 points in 83 games last season.

MONTREAL

Games this week

vs. Washington, @ Winnipeg, @ Minnesota, vs. New York Rangers

Rested Team: @ Minnesota (Thursday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

Brendan Gallagher was placed on the injured reserve list after getting hurt Wednesday with an upper body injury. The Canadiens recalled Nikita Scherbak who was taken 26th overall in 2014. Phillip Danault is the only Montreal regular who is a minus player and he is a minus-one. Shea Weber has a plus-16 rating to lead the way. Montreal inked backup goalie Al Montoya to a two-year extension. Alexander Radulov has three goals and six points during a five game scoring streak after he was blanked for the previous six contests. Max Pacioretty has 18 goals and 33 points.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

vs. Vancouver, vs. Boston, @ Colorado

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Colton Sissons had only two goals and three points in 27 games prior to Thursday but the second round pick in 2012 had his first career hat trick. James Neal is day-to-day with an upper body injury. P.K. Subban is out two-three weeks with is suspected to be a herniated disc. He was the top vote getter in the Central Division and will captain that squad at the All-Star game. Pekka Rinne has allowed only three goals in his last two games (1-0-1) but had given up at least three in 10 of the previous 11. After scoring only three goals in his first 30 games, Filip Forsberg has six in his last eight.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

vs. Florida, @ Edmonton, @ Calgary, @ Vancouver

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Calgary (Friday)

Notes

After finishing up at home against Florida, the Devils play three games in four nights in Western Canada so expect Keith Kinkaid to get a start with Cory Schneider getting the remainder. Schneider went through a real rough patch but seems to be coming out of it as he has allowed only one goal in his last two starts to even his record at 12-12-5. The Devils need this kind of goaltending if they want to make a dent in the Metropolitan Division race. John Moore was concussed on Saturday and still cannot do any off-ice workouts, never mind anything on the ice. Pavel Zacha is seeing ice time between Taylor Hall and P.A. Parenteau and that can’t the youngster.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

vs. Florida, @ Florida, @ Carolina

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Islanders play three games in four nights but will not have Jaroslav Halak between the pipes as the netminder was put on waivers December 30th, cleared the next day and was sent to the minors. Thomas Greiss and Jean-Francois Berube will share the net the rest of the way. The Islanders play the Panthers in a home-and-home series and while the Panthers don’t have a ruffian that gets regular minutes, the Islanders have Travis Hamonic. John Tavares has two goals and two assists in his last four games after going three straight with nary a point.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

vs. Toronto, @ Montreal

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Rangers only play twice this week but they are a strong scoring team so I wouldn’t suggest benching any of their better players. Rick Nash and Jimmy Vesey are the only Ranger regulars with a minus rating and both are at minus-one. Marc Staal is day-to-day with an upper body injury. Michael Grabner had a pair of goals Wednesday and now has 16 in 40 games, after scoring only nine all of last season. Nash could be back on the weekend after missing seven games with a groin injury. Henrik Lundqvist got the win on Saturday and he passed Dominik Hasek for the most all-time wins by a European-trained goalie with his 390th.

OTTAWA

Games this week

vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Toronto

Rested Team: vs. Pittsburgh (Thursday), vs. Toronto (Saturday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Senators play twice for the second week in a row. There is no timetable for the return of Craig Anderson (personal) and he is not expected back this week. Look for Mike Condon to get both starts in goal. Zack Smith is on the injured list with an abdominal injury but the Senators hope to get him back in time for the Pittsburgh game. Mark Stone is the points leader in Ottawa with 28, three ahead of Mike Hoffman and Kyle Turris. Marc Methot is a plus-12 but Cody Ceci, also a member of the defensive corps, is a minus-11.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

@ Buffalo, vs. Vancouver, @ Boston, @ Washington

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Washington (Sunday)

Notes

The Flyers play four games this week including three in four nights so expect to see Michal Neuvirth at least once as Steve Mason has struggled of late. The Flyers have been struggling of late as they are 1-5-2 since their 10 game winning streak that ended in December. Mark Streit has been cleared for contact as the defenseman has missed the last nine games with a shoulder injury. Their losing streak started shortly after he went down. Matt Read returned to the Flyers lineup after missing four weeks with an oblique muscle pull. Jakub Voracek and Shayne Gostisbehere are a team worst minus-11 apiece but are tied for the Flyers lead in power play assists as each have 11.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

@ Washington, @ Ottawa, @ Detroit

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Ottawa (Thursday)

Notes

The Penguins play three games in four nights. Matt Murray could be ready to return from a lower body injury but since the Penguins are on a mandated five day break, they sent Tristan Jarry back to the minors and have only Marc-Andre Fleury healthy at this time. Sidney Crosby was the top vote getter in the Metropolitan Division and will captain the squad. Kris Letang returned to the Pittsburgh lineup last game after missing seven in a row and picked up a pair of assists. Justin Schultz had a month of a lifetime in December with six goals and 17 points in 14 games.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

vs. Boston, @ Los Angeles, @ San Jose, @ Anaheim

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Blues play four games this week including three in four nights. Carter Hutton will get a start with Jake Allen in net the other three games. Vladimir Tarasenko has three goals in his last two games and has 19 on the season in 39 games. The Nail Yakupov trade seems to be not working out as he has only three goals and six points in 21 games. He has missed 18 with most of those as a healthy scratch. Fortunately the Blues did not give up much to get the former first overall pick in 2013. Alexander Steen’s goal count has gone from 33 to 24 to 17 in the last three seasons and with only four this year, that total will continue to drop. He is a team worst minus-10.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

@ Edmonton, @ Calgary, vs. St. Louis

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Calgary (Wednesday)

Notes

The Sharks are experimenting with Timo Meier on the top line with Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton, sending Patrick Marleau down the depth charts. Mikkel Boedker has been a huge disappointment with only two goals and eight points in 38 games after a 51 point performance last season. Boedker and Justin Braun are a team worst minus-six while Brent Burns is a plus-12. Kevin Labanc continues to impress as he has seven goals and 12 points in 26 games. Not bad for a sixth round pick in the 2014 Draft. Aaron Dell has been terrific in limited duty as the backup netminder has a 4-1-0 mark with a 1.78 GAA and a .936 save percentage.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

vs. Buffalo, vs. Columbus

Rested team: None

Tired Team: vs. Columbus (Friday)

Notes

Victor Hedman is hot and should be talked about in the Norris Trophy race. The big defenseman has two goals and 17 points in his last 11 games and is second to only Brent Burns in scoring with 36 points, one behind the Sharks defenseman. Andrei Vasilevskiy certainly has not taken the bull by the horns with Ben Bishop out of action as he has a 4-3-1 mark since Bishop’s injury, allowing 24 goals on 205 shots. He was looking a lot better two games ago as he has given up 10 goals on 51 shots in two losses. Speaking of Bishop, he is due back the following week from a lower body injury. Tyler Johnson has four goals and eight points in his last nine games.

TORONTO

Games this week

@ New York Rangers, @ Ottawa

Rested team: None

Tired Team: @ Ottawa (Saturday)

Notes

The Maple Leafs have a five day break before returning to play the Rangers. The kids have been amazing with Auston Matthews leading the way as he has 20 goals and 34 points in 37 games. He sits tied for 18th in the scoring race, 11 points behind Connor McDavid. The rest of the crew isn’t so bad either with Mitch Marner at 29 points and William Nylander close behind at 26. Nazem Kadri is having a good fantasy season with 14 goals and 22 points (six goals and eight points on the power play) and he has chipped in with 61 penalty minutes. Jake Gardiner is a plus-eight and has 20 points in 37 games as it looks like he is clicking under coach Mike Babcock.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

@ Nashville, @ Philadelphia, vs. New Jersey

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Sven Baertschi has four goals in his last three games and is turning into the player everyone thought he would be when he was drafted 13th overall in 2011 by the Calgary Flames. It looks like Calgary gave up on him too soon as the 24-year-old has finally come into his own with 11 goals and 12 assists in 37 games. He has gone from a minus-three to a plus-four in his last four games. Ryan Miller is 11-10-1 and that’s quite a feat considering he started the season at 1-7. Brandon Sutter and Markus Granlund are both minus-15 with Erik Gudbranson (minus-14) and Ben Hutton (minus-13) close behind. Daniel Sedin has one assist in his last seven games.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

@ Montreal, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Chicago, vs. Philadelphia

Rested team: vs. Philadelphia (Sunday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

While the Capitals play four times this week, they do not play three games in four nights. Still, look for Philipp Grubauer to get one start this week with Braden Holtby getting three. Both goalies have goals-against-averages under two with Grubauer at 1.94 and Holtby at 1.99. John Carlson had only one goal in his first 31 games but has four in his last seven. He is a plus-four but has been a plus-seven in his last seven. Nicklas Backstrom has been slumping a bit with only two assists in his last six games. T.J. Oshie leads with a plus-15 rating. Evgeny Kuznetsov is coming around with a goal and six points in his last two games.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

vs. Calgary, vs. Montreal, @ Arizona, @ Los Angeles

Rested team: None

Tired Team: @ Los Angeles (Saturday)

Notes

The Jets play three games in four nights as part of a four game week. Look for Connor Hellebuyck to play three games with Michael Hutchinson getting the call once. While the Maple Leaf young kids are doing great, Winnipeg has plenty of youngsters on the rise as well. Patrik Laine has 21 goals and 36 points, one ahead of Nikolaj Ehlers. And therer certainly is nothing wrong with Mark Scheifele, the Jets first pick and seventh overall in 2011. He also has 36 points and is only 23. Mathieu Perreault is a minus-11 while Laine and Scheifele are plus-eight. Chris Thorburn has been a healthy scratch for seven straight games so look elsewhere for your penalty minutes.