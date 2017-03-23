Wild agree to terms on entry-level contract with Luke Kunin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with former Wisconsin forward Luke Kunin.

The Wild announced Thursday that Kunin will report to their AHL affiliate in Iowa and finish the season there on an amateur tryout agreement. The 19-year-old Kunin's deal with the Wild will start with the 2017-18 season.

The native of Chesterfield, Missouri, was a first-round draft pick by the Wild last year. Part of a strong group of prospects currently in the Wild organization, Kunin had a team-leading 22 goals plus 16 assists in 2016-17 as a sophomore and captain for the Badgers. He has played for Team USA at seven international tournaments, winning six championships.