Wikki Tourists target good result against Abia Warriors

The Giant Elephants are keen on getting a positive result in Umuahia against the Uchendu Babes in their bid to remain in the Nigeria topflight

Wikki Tourists have expressed their desire to end the first stanza in a respectable position on the league table with a good result against Abia Warriors in Umuahia on Wednesday.

The Giant Elephants are 17th on the log with 21 points from 17 matches and club's captain, Mustapha Ibrahim has revealed that they are storming Umuahia with the task to pick maximum points which will take the Bauchi based outfit from the drop zone.

“We have had so many anxious moments this season that we were not comfortable with,'' Ibrahim told Goal.

''We are now in a position we never prayed for at the beginning of the season and it is through impressive results that we can get out of our present troubles. It is the reason we are in Umuahia to pick the maximum points and leave the relegation zone because we do not belong there at all.

“We know that Abia Warriors will like to come with all the tricks they can think of but we must be spot on with our decision making to ensure that we end the game very well and return to Bauchi with at least a point.”

Wikki Tourists' form in the league is a sharp contrast to last season when they were among the top three at the same stage.