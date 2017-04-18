Wikki Tourists' Matori gives reasons for Umar appointment

Wikki Tourists chairman, Mallam Isa Matori has disclosed that the appointment of Aminu Dalhatu Umar as their team manager will bring about changes in the Giant Elephant as they fight desperately to remain in the topflight.

He said that before the latest announcement, Auwalu Babajada who is their general coordinator has been combining both offices but that after serious scrutiny of the owner of Younger Generation Academy, he was wowed by his knowledge of the game and his desire to raise young players to stardom which he claims his also one of the objectives of the elite division side.

“We have appointed a new team manager and his name is Aminu Umar. He is the owner of Younger Generation Academy, Bauchi and his appointment is with immediate effect. We want to tap from his knowledge which we believe is similar to the objectives of Wikki which is to raise young players to stardom and also compete favourably with others in the topflight,” Matori told Goal.

Matori hinted that the present woes of the club are soon to be over and that their immediate preoccupation is to record a good result in Umuahia where they have a league match on Wednesday to ease their progressive escape from the drop zone.