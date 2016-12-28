Wiese hits 300th 3-pointer, No. 22 Oregon St women beat UAPB

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Sydney Wiese had 11 points, including two 3-pointers, and six assists and became the first player in Pac-12 history with 300 career made 3s as No. 22 Oregon State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-40 on Tuesday night.

Breanna Brown had 14 points and Gabriella Hanson added 10 points for Oregon State, which has won eight in a row.

A layup by Aiya El Hassan and then a jumper by Kye Richardson trimmed UAPB's deficit to 20-17, but Oregon State (11-1) closed the second quarter on an 18-6 run - including back-to-back 3s by Hanson and Wiese that made it 38-23 at the break.

Wiese's 300th 3-pointer capped an 8-2 run to open the second half and gave the Beavers a 21-point lead with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

Destiny Brewton scored 14 on 6-of-12 shooting and El Hassan finished with 10 for UAPB (3-8). The Golden Lions made just 17 of 52 (33 percent) shots, including 3 of 12 from 3-point range.

Oregon State outrebounded UAPB 53-25, including 17-2 on the offensive glass, and outscored the Golden Lions 21-0 on second-chance points.