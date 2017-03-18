Wichita State earns golden opportunity for tourney revenge against Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS – The Wichita State Simmering Resentment and Cold-Blooded Revenge Tour moves on to play another sold-out show Sunday. And a team with the motto “Play Angry” gets exactly what it wants:

Kentucky.

“We’re glad we have this opportunity,” said Wichita’s wide-body big man, Shaquille Morris, after the 10th-seeded Shockers won a brass-knuckles brawl with seventh-seeded Dayton, 64-58, Friday night.

“We’d love to get another shot at them,” said senior John Robert Simon. “We don’t often get to play the bluebloods. We’re not expected to be able to play with those guys.”

In terms of sheer survive-and-advance practicality, Northern Kentucky would have been the preferred opponent Sunday in the NCAA tournament Round of 32. But when you’re mad at the world, the chance to even an old score presents a juicy opportunity.

A few of the Shockers in the Bankers Life locker room were on the team when undefeated, No. 1 seed Wichita State was beaten by No. 8 seed Kentucky in the 2014 Round of 32. It was a heck of a game. Wichita couldn’t hold a second-half lead, then got a good look at a 3-pointer to tie in the final seconds and missed. And 35-0 turned to 35-1, while the Wildcats moved on and eventually crashed the Final Four.

“It was an Elite Eight, Final Four game,” Simon said.

“It was a feeling you wouldn’t want again,” Morris said.

The great injustice of that draw was that Kentucky might have been the most talented No. 8 seed in NCAA history. Wichita got a bad break.

Now the same could be true, but in reverse. As a No. 2 seed, Kentucky is facing a 31-4 team that hasn’t lost in two months and has no business being a 10.

“I think we kind of showed [the selection committee] today,” said Wichita forward Markis McDuffie.

Gregg Marshall and the Shockers have a chance to avenge their 2014 tourney loss to Kentucky. (AP) More

Shockers coach Gregg Marshall, who has been seething since Selection Sunday, delivered his message to the committee postgame. He was empathetic with Dayton, which should have played a lesser first-round opponent than Wichita.

“They got screwed,” Marshall said of the Flyers. “They’re a good team, well-coached. They shouldn’t have had to play us.”

He’s got a point. Wichita currently is the No. 6 team in America according to analytics guru Ken Pomeroy. That territory normally is reserved for teams with No. 1 or 2 seeds. Not 10 seeds.

For years, Marshall has been an acerbic crusader for more respect for schools outside the Power Five conferences. He’s upped his game on that within the last week.

Marshall pointed out the two 7-10 opening-round games that pitted non-Power Five teams against each other: Saint Mary’s vs. VCU and Wichita vs. Dayton. His stance was that the committee was setting up games to eliminate non-Power Five teams instead of giving them a shot against opponents from the glamour leagues.

And he dropped this comment during a news conference here Thursday: “They want to weed out the non-Power Fives as quickly as possible, it appears. … There’s a lot of quality basketball being played at some of these places. I’ll go a step further: There’s a lot of bad basketball being played in the Power Five leagues.”

Seething resentment in full effect. And now cold-blooded revenge presents itself.

Kentucky presents a huge, inviting target. Not just because it beat Wichita three years ago. But because it is the bluebloodiest of bluebloods, with all the money and resources and recruiting clout imaginable.

Several shockers were asked in the locker room Friday if the Wildcats recruited them. All of them laughed.

“No, no,” said McDuffie. “Not at all.”

It’s not like Kentucky couldn’t find him – he’s from Paterson, N.J., a state the Wildcats mined for future lottery picks like Karl-Anthony Towns and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. He played for Bob Hurley at famed St. Anthony in Jersey City. But John Calipari doesn’t recruit three-star guys who were the No. 145 player in his class, as McDuffie was in 2015.

