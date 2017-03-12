Why the Warriors needed to take a step back

SAN ANTONIO – A few hours before the Golden State Warriors placed in greater peril their hold on the Western Conference’s top seed and willingly surrendered a tiebreaker to the San Antonio Spurs, Stephen Curry was seated in front of his locker-room stall, gleefully staring into his smartphone with his headphones in his ears. Coach Steve Kerr’s decision to sit his three remaining, healthy All-Stars and a vital reserve drew considerable criticism, but it was a calculated risk worth taking for a team that needed a mental and emotional break from the game.

The physical vulnerability that came from playing eight games in eight different cities in 13 days was obvious. But the Warriors needed to not concern themselves with exerting every ounce of energy to continue compensating for Kevin Durant’s absence – and holding on to a Western Conference lead that they might eventually cede. The Warriors have played one way over the past three seasons, with a level of unprecedented intensity that was unrealistic to sustain, regardless of pulling one of the greatest free-agent coups in NBA history last summer. After churning out wins at an alarming rate and spoiling fans with their sustained dominance, they needed a chance to not care about something important.

Curry’s joy during that quiet moment, all alone with his phone, revealed the importance of disengaging. Through their unexpected rise to join the NBA elite, the Warriors have gone from heroic underdogs to hated for being on top. They wanted to embrace the role of villain after luring Durant – and they certainly have some villainous elements on the roster. But it hasn’t been a role in which they’ve thrived. There have been moments when Klay Thompson has dropped 60 points in 29 minutes, when Curry strutted after a 3-point barrage or when Durant has simply been Durant, but there has also been less fun, less magic. And every misstep – which continues to be rare – has either raised panic or inspired more ridicule.

The Warriors have lost five of seven, their worst stretch of basketball since Kerr became head coach. But every team endures bad stretches, why can’t these guys? After their 107-85 loss to the Spurs on Saturday night, Golden State remains on a 65-win pace. And here comes some perspective: There have been 19 65-win seasons in NBA history and the Warriors could potentially have three in a row.

“If this is tough, then we don’t got it that bad. We don’t have much to complain about. I’ve been in tougher situations,” Livingston told The Vertical. “But end of the day, it’s good to get a rest. Guys needed it, to get away from the game, probably. It’s been a long season. Always a long season. Probably a little longer this season, considering everything we’re going through.”

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls had the most incredible three-year stretch in NBA history, winning 72, 69 and 62 games in successive seasons. The Warriors would only need to go 12-4 the rest of the season to have a better regular-season run. Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics won 60 games each season from 1984-86, peaking at 67 wins in the final season but began to decline every season afterward. The franchise wouldn’t win 60 games for another 22 years. Bill Russell’s Celtics never won more than 62 games. Shaquille O’Neal’s three-peating Los Angeles Lakers won 67 games in the first season under Phil Jackson but never won more than 58 the rest of the way. Magic Johnson’s Lakers finished first in the West every season from 1981-90, winning at least 62 games four straight seasons between 1984-1988. They won three championships during that latter stretch but only won 65 games once.

Kevon Looney and other Warriors reserves played extended minutes Saturday. (AP) More

Read More