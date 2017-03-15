Why coach who launched Gonzaga's dynasty has no regrets about leaving it behind

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the bathroom of a Minneapolis hotel room, one of college basketball’s most promising young coaches splashed cold water on his face and talked to his reflection in the mirror.

It was July 1999, and Dan Monson was a wreck. He had only a few hours to make a career-altering choice between one job that made him happy and another that provided greater financial security.

Monson had every intention of remaining the coach at Gonzaga for many years when he returned home from three weeks in Spain and found a voicemail from Minnesota athletic director Mark Dienhart on his answering machine. Dienhart had fired disgraced coach Clem Haskins amid an academic fraud scandal the previous month and wanted to interview Monson as a potential replacement.

“As a courtesy, I returned the call to let him know I hadn’t been big-timing him or anything,” Monson said. “When I called, I said, ‘How are you doing?’ He said, ‘I’m doing a lot better now that I’ve gotten a hold of you.'”

Hearing back from Monson was a relief to Dienhart because his efforts to fill the job had so far been a bust. Rick Majerus and Virginia athletic director Terry Holland were among those to turn it down, citing concerns over potential looming NCAA sanctions.

Dienhart’s gusto in pursuing Monson led the Gonzaga coach to explore the job further. Monson agreed to board a flight to Minneapolis to chat in person, though he remained convinced the timing was wrong for him to leave Gonzaga.

Having led the Zags on an improbable run to the Elite Eight only four months earlier, Monson was a beloved figure in his hometown of Spokane. Many key players from the previous season were due back, his assistant coaches were some of his best friends and he was about to marry his fiancee in only two weeks.

Minnesota made Monson an offer that dwarfed his $100,000 salary at Gonzaga. Monson turned it down.

Minnesota came back with a couple hundred thousand more. Monson turned it down again, citing the distance from his loved ones in Spokane.

Minnesota countered with a friends and family travel budget that would cover flights to and from Minneapolis. Only then did Monson retreat to the solitude of his hotel room bathroom and weigh the pros and cons of leaving the comfort of Gonzaga to take a Big Ten job with more resources, greater risk and higher upside.

“It was going to take me 15 years to make the same amount of money at Gonzaga that I would make in two at Minnesota,” Monson said. “I asked myself in the mirror, ‘Does it really make sense to turn down the chance to set your family up for life just because you’re comfortable where you are?'”

To this day, it’s still a question with which Monson wrestles.

* * * * *

Declaring Gonzaga a better job than Minnesota may seem obvious now with the Zags competing in their 19th consecutive NCAA tournament, but that’s only with the benefit of hindsight. In 1999, there were few signs Gonzaga’s out-of-nowhere Elite Eight run would be anything more than a one-hit wonder or that Monson would become known for launching a dynasty but leaving it all behind.

At that time, Gonzaga wasn’t yet Gonzaga. It had only reached the NCAA tournament twice in program history. It didn’t have charter flights, state-of-the-art facilities or a budget most power-conference programs can’t match. Heck, back then scrounging up enough money to pay for basic necessities was often a struggle.

When Monson became head coach in 1997, he recalls pleading with a wealthy donor for $10,000 to cover installing carpet and a TV in the locker room. There was no weight room for athletes, so Gonzaga players used the same aging equipment their fellow students did. There also weren’t meals provided after practice, so Gonzaga players sprinted to the cafeteria before it closed.

