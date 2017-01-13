Why the Chargers' move to LA makes financial sense

One year ago, Los Angeles didn’t have an NFL team. By September, when a new football season starts, the city will have two.

The San Diego Chargers are officially relocating to LA, and at first glance, the numbers might make the move look puzzling.

For the right to move, the owners (the Spanos family) have to pay a $550 million relocation fee. In their first two seasons in LA, the team will play in the StubHub Center, the home of the LA Galaxy (a soccer team), a stadium that only seats 27,000. It will be the NFL’s smallest stadium by far—the closest, the Oakland Coliseum, holds more than twice as many.

After two years, the Chargers will move into the $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood, Calif., currently being built for the LA Rams. The Chargers will only pay the Rams $1 per year (along with contributing a $200 million stadium loan from the NFL), but will basically amount to a tenant; the Chargers’ owners won’t own their stadium, and it’s unclear what the revenue split will be between the two teams over naming rights and other stadium deals.

So: why does it make financial sense to leave San Diego?

There are a number of answers, but the most important is team value in the Los Angeles media market. LA hasn’t demonstrated it can support two NFL fan bases—in the past, it has failed to even produce one—but that doesn’t matter much to the Chargers or the Rams. This isn’t about whether the teams will be popular among sports fans. This is purely about business. Being in glitzy LA gave the Rams a more premium brand identity overnight, and it will do the same for the Chargers.

Team value and luxury suites

In the most recent Forbes valuations of NFL teams, the St. Louis Rams doubled in estimated value to $2.9 billion simply by moving to LA (this was their first season in LA). Forbes pegs the Chargers at No. 21, worth $2 billion—expect the team to get a much higher slot next time around. (And the Forbes values err on the low side, recent team sales have shown.)

Chargers chairman Dean Spanos’s $2 billion team is about to become a $3 billion team; it would be no surprise to see him sell in the next five years.

Spanos has given no indication he wants to sell the team, but once he’s in LA, he could do it at an eye-popping price. (And no one ever says they’re trying to sell until they sell.) It doesn’t matter much that the team had a losing record this year and hasn’t won its division since 2009.

For proof of the instant resale value LA delivers, look no further than the LA Dodgers selling for $2 billion in 2012, or the LA Clippers selling for $2 billion in 2014. It’s about being in the No. 2 media market in the country (and many argue it’s quickly becoming No. 1).

A team’s media market has an effect on everything from TV advertising sales rates to merchandising, and even on the players’ abilities to get lucrative endorsement contracts. In 2013, when baseball slugger Robinson Cano left the New York Yankees for the Seattle Mariners, experts noted that despite the big money he’d get, his star profile would fall because he’d be playing in a tiny media market. That proved correct.

In the first two years, the Chargers will almost certainly fill the StubHub Center, and they will be able to reap luxury suite revenues from the types of corporate groups that buy NFL packages these days as hospitality suites for entertaining clients.

“In an odd way, they’re probably in a better position playing in a small stadium than the Rams are [playing for the time being in the LA Coliseum, home of the USC Trojans], because they’re not so reliant on ticket sales,” says Robert Boland, director of the sports administration graduate program at Ohio University, who also runs a stadium consultancy. “They can sell it out, and they’ll probably even have some small sense of a premium feel. It’s like the idea that you should do everything in a room three sizes too small, so that people are clamoring to get in.”

The Rams and the Chargers have agreed to terms for revenue sharing at the Inglewood stadium in 2019, and while the terms are not public, the Chargers will still make more money from a split (even if uneven) in LA than getting all of it in San Diego. Boland expects that the Rams “will always be considered ‘first among equals’ at this stadium,” but both teams are helped by having the other. “I do think the synergy of trying to sell deals for a stadium is remarkably assisted by having two teams. If you’re selling naming rights, the sponsor is getting two teams, two fan bases.” That applies to the eventual naming rights for the stadium, but also to “pouring” rights (soda), beer rights, and in-stadium signage. Each team will retain their own game-day sales from gate receipts and concessions.