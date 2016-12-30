After media blackout, is Ronda Rousey ready for UFC 207 spotlight?

LAS VEGAS – The biggest news of the week from Ronda Rousey’s standpoint is that she broke kayfabe twice, both at the official and then the ceremonial weigh-in on Thursday.

The former women’s bantamweight champion, who is on a desperate quest to regain her title, faces Amanda Nunes at T-Mobile arena Friday in the main event of a stacked card at UFC 207.

Rousey has been mostly silent since losing her belt to Holly Holm in Australia on Nov. 14, 2015, in one of the sport’s most stunning upsets.

In the few times she’s been seen in public, Rousey has been mostly stone-faced or had a sneer. She was given a one-fight pass by UFC president Dana White from her media responsibilities.

Rousey was the first to appear at Thursday’s official weigh-in. Fighters could get on the scale at any point they wanted between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Rousey showed up at 9 on the dot.

As she walked expressionless to the scale, Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission, said hello. Rousey smiled at Bennett and then, as if catching herself, suddenly stopped as she got on the scale. She immediately pivoted and left the room, passing on posing for the cameras, as soon as Bennett said she was 135 pounds.

As she walked to the scales for the ceremonial weigh-in at about 3:20 p.m., she smiled briefly as she was introduced to the crowd by Joe Rogan. But again, the smile left quickly and the scowl returned to her face.

She posed this time with Nunes, but while Nunes waited to do an interview with Rogan when the photographers were done with their work, Rousey immediately bolted.

Much has been made of her media blackout, but she may have generated more publicity for the card by not talking than if she had done her usual slew of interviews and public appearances.

There’s been discussion of her state of mind and concerns expressed for her mental health. People are trying to read her body language and offering opinions on her future without having heard a word from her.

She’s played it brilliantly, and if the time away from doing media events is responsible for the magnificent condition she was in, then it was a wise move for her.

Ronda Rousey has a chance to win back the bantamweight title on Friday.

Nunes is no joke and may be the most talented fighter Rousey has faced. Nunes has serious punching power, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and has a brown belt in judo. She won the title by submitting Miesha Tate in just 1:43 – faster than Rousey submitted Tate in either of their two fights, if you’re keeping score – with a rear naked choke at UFC 200.

The second-most discussed topic this week, trailing well behind Rousey’s media blackout, has essentially been a discussion of whether Rousey has been exposed as a fighter.

Her loss to Holm, as unexpected as it was, produced a predictable response. Many fans reveled in her defeat, openly celebrating it. Some in the media mocked her striking skills and called her vastly overrated.

While he was still running for the Republican nomination, President-elect Trump mocked Rousey after the loss, tweeting, “Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten – not a nice person!”

It unquestionably had to be difficult to keep perspective in the midst of all that. And all of the hoopla that surrounded her loss to Holm obfuscated the larger point: Rousey was, and remains, among the greatest MMA fighters who ever lived.

Her boxing was exposed by Holm, and she showed a poor defense. The loss was no fluke. Holm came into the cage with a masterful game plan drawn up by coaches Mike Winkeljohn and Greg Jackson, and executed it to perfection.

It showed that Rousey needed a lot of time in the gym working on her boxing.

But this sense that she was overrated and more of a product of UFC hype than one of the greatest fighters in MMA history is very wrong.

