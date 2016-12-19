Why NHL’s forced parity ultimately hurts its goals (What We Learned)

So much parity in the NHL today. That’s what they keep saying.

And the league says that’s a selling point: Any team can win any game and it’s really not that big of a surprise. If Colorado played Pittsburgh tomorrow there’s probably only about a 58 percent chance the Penguins win. If the best team in the NBA played the worst at the same time, the game would most likely be a 25-point blowout by halftime. We’re told by Gary Bettman that this is somehow good and not at all wrong or bad.

But what the Penguins and their buddies in the Metro division are doing right now, by dominating the sport in a way we haven’t really seen in some time, is awesome in its own right. Currently, five of the league’s seven best teams from a points-winning perspective are from one division, and all but ensure that Metro will put five teams in the playoffs in a way the Central used to (and, I guess, still might).

But there’s difference between what the Central Divisions of the past did and today’s Metro is doing. The Central used to produce multiple 100-point teams because they were all that good. That’s not necessarily true of the Metro, but the way all these teams are getting to 40-plus points in 30-something games is undeniably fun.

All these long winning streaks lately, or to start the year, has really buoyed the division’s best teams. Pittsburgh recently had a seven-game win streak snapped by a solid LA team. The Rangers won 10 of their first 13 games. Columbus has won nine games in a row. Philadelphia’s streak just ended at 10.

That’s objectively fun for everyone, especially the fans of those teams. But even still, the idea that you could root for those streaks to come to an end is also fun.

One of the things that is incredibly dumb about the NHL is that the league feels the need to pursue more offense at every turn. The reason this is dumb is not that the league needs more offense — it, in fact, does — but that more offense is not conducive to reaching the league’s end-goal, which is creating a sense of false parity.

In the Metro right now, the gap between fifth-place Philadelphia and sixth-place Carolina is 10 points. We know this is an insurmountable lead. It’s 10 points, and that’s basically impossible to make up without the Hurricanes going on a Flyers-like run, and the Flyers simultaneously collapsing with the force of a dying star. The odds those things happen at the same time are quite small.

Meanwhile in the Pacific, the gap between fifth-place Calgary and sixth-place Vancouver is six points. But we know from experience at this point that a six-point difference even at this point of the season is likewise very difficult to make up under the current “loser point” system the NHL has set up.

The league would argue that, hey, the Canucks are only seven points behind Edmonton for a guaranteed divisional playoff spot. That’s only four wins! That’s doable. But again, we know it’s not.

And the reason adding more offense to the mix does not help the league achieve that end is clear here: The narrow gap between good and bad teams only exists because the league is low-scoring.

With fewer goals, you get more overtimes (especially when playing just to get to overtime is incentivized), and that gives everyone more points and makes the standings appear to be closer than they are.

But if you increase scoring in the league, it’s not as though every game goes from being 3-2 to 6-5. The sport simply does not work like that; you can’t look at it in the context of “there are this many one-goal games, so if scoring goes up, there will still be that many but with more goals.” You have to look at it marginally: teams that win 3-2 scored 60 percent of the goals in that game. If an average game has 11 goals in it, the better team will be more likely to score 6.6 of them, which means the other team has 4.4. In this way, the gap between a good and bad team has increased from one goal to 2.2, more than doubling the difference.

For example, it used to be quite common back in the ’70s and ’80s to see more than a few of the league’s largest goal differentials land somewhere in the plus-90 range. The league leader often cleared 100. Now the largest tends to be more like plus-60.