Why Mark Hunt's motivation for filing PED lawsuit is anything but clear-cut

For all he’s accomplished in his nearly 13-year mixed martial arts career, Mark Hunt is destined to be remembered as the one fighter who took action against his peers’ rampant drug usage.

It’s hardly a secret that MMA fighters have cheated for years, using all manner of performance-enhancing drugs in the hope of gaining, or maintaining, a competitive edge over their opponents.

This has been an open secret that’s been true even before fighters had the ability to make significant money from the sport.

Even within the UFC, which has the most comprehensive and all-encompassing drug-testing plan in sports, fighters continue to cheat. Since July 2015, when the UFC implemented its anti-doping policy – run by the United States Anti-Doping Agency – 15 fighters have been suspended for use of banned substances.

Five of these fighters – Gleison Tibau, Mirko Filipovic, Chad Mendes, Ricardo Abreu and Adam Hunter – have received suspensions of two years from USADA. Three others – Carlos Diego Ferreira (17 months), Lyoto Machida (18 months) and Abdul-Kerim Edilov (15 months) – have been suspended for more than a year.

The positive tests continue to occur despite the fighters’ knowing there is a possibility they can be tested anywhere, at any time, for any reason. That they continue to cheat shows that in their eyes the potential rewards outweigh the risks of getting caught.

Hunt on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas against the UFC, president Dana White and former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar alleging racketeering, among other things.

Hunt’s suit, first reported by ESPN.com, alleges that the UFC has “affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit, including being complicit in doping proliferation.”

Hunt raised concerns about Lesnar’s potential doping at an open media workout at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas in June. After telling Fox Sports Australia in early June that he felt Lesnar was “juiced to the gills,” at the Las Vegas open workout he said: “I don’t care. Everyone should be on a level playing field, to be honest, but it is what it is.”

An ex-UFC fighter who wants to come out of retirement to compete in the UFC has to be enrolled in its USADA testing pool for four months before fighting, though the UFC has the ability to waive that provision.

Lesnar signed with the UFC on June 3 for the July 9 bout against Hunt at UFC 200. He entered the USADA testing pool on June 6 after being granted a waiver from the four-month rule under paragraph 5.7.1 of the UFC/USADA testing policy.

Mark Hunt punches Brock Lesnar (L) during their UFC 200 fight on July 9, 2016.

It states: “An Athlete who gives notice of retirement to UFC, or has otherwise ceased to have a contractual relationship with UFC, may not resume competing in UFC Bouts until he/she has given UFC written notice of his/her intent to resume competing and has made him/herself available for Testing for a period of four months before returning to competition. UFC may grant an exemption to the four-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to an Athlete.”

On June 7, the UFC released a statement to Yahoo Sports, explaining its position in granting the waiver.

“On June 6, 2016, UFC heavyweight Brock Lesnar was registered by USADA into the UFC Anti-Doping Policy testing pool. As part of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, UFC may grant a former athlete an exemption to the four-month written notice rules in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to an athlete. Given Lesnar last competed in UFC on December 30, 2011, long before the UFC Anti-Doping Policy went into effect, for purposes of the Anti-Doping Policy, he is being treated similarly to a new athlete coming into the organization.

