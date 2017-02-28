Why KD didn't pick the Wiz: 'I really just didn't want to play at home'

From the second LeBron James announced his intention to leave the Miami Heat and return to his boyhood home of Northeast Ohio to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2014, the questions started. When the time came for another MVP small forward to enter free agency two summers later, would Kevin Durant decide to stick with the Oklahoma City Thunder … or follow in LeBron’s footsteps, make a pilgrimage back to his home of the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, and sign a deal to join the Washington Wizards?

“First of all, it’s always an elephant in the room when you’re talking about that stuff,” Durant told Michael Lee of The Vertical during a November 2015 visit to D.C. for the Thunder to take on the Wizards. “I don’t want to, like, totally just dodge it. I know it’s coming. I know the situation.”

Ultimately, Durant decided to go a different route, leaving the Thunder not for the Wiz, but to strike out for the West Coast to join the Golden State Warriors in a move that stunned the basketball world (even if, perhaps, it shouldn’t have). Durant never even met with the Wizards before making his decision, which many observers took as an indicator that he’d never seriously considered coming home to join a team that, despite the presence of All-Star point guard John Wall and rising shooting guard Bradley Beal, had just wrapped up a disappointing season that ended with 41 wins and no playoff berth.

With the Warriors on an East Coast road swing and heading to the nation’s capital on Tuesday to take on Wall, Beal and the Wiz, Tim Bontemps and Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post caught up with Durant to find out whether he’d ever entertained the possibility of a homecoming. Durant answered clearly and unreservedly: no.

“I don’t want to open up anything in the past, but I really just didn’t want to play at home,” Durant said. “It was nothing about the fans. Being at home, I was so happy with that part of my life — playing at home, being in front of friends, hanging with friends and family every day. That was a part of my life that has come and gone.

“I was like, I’m trying to build a second part of my life as a man living in a different part of the country, just trying to do different things. I did everything I was supposed to do in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, I felt. Now it’s time to do something new. I didn’t want to come back. That’s just my thought process behind it. It had nothing to do with basketball, the fans, the city.

“It was just like, ‘All right, that part of my life I’ve conquered already. What’s next?’”

That tracks with what Chris Mannix of The Vertical reported last April, after the Wizards hired former Thunder coach Scott Brooks to be their new head coach but before Durant had reached the end of the line in Oklahoma City:

Durant isn’t bound for Washington, friends say, because … it’s Washington, it’s home, and, like so many athletes, Durant isn’t all that keen on returning to play in the city in which he grew up. Friends, family – some real, some claiming to be – all come out of the woodwork in those situations, and Durant, who has tightened his inner circle considerably in recent years, isn’t interested in dealing with them. His lone trip to D.C. this season was stressful, league sources told The Vertical, reinforcing to friends that wherever Durant signs next summer, Washington won’t be it.

It’s also very much in keeping with some of the memories Durant revisited, and concerns he raised, when discussing his past, present and future with Paul Solotaroff of Rolling Stone this past summer:

When he wasn’t playing ball – meaning, in class or home sleeping – Durant was literally racing from the drama in his town, where bad things happened if you slowed it to a walk. “I got bit by a pit bull jogging to the gym – I learned to run in the middle of the street,” he says. He saw a neighbor get shot, saw a family member menace another with a gun, saw his Aunt Pearl keel over in 2001, gurgling blood from end-stage cancer. His chief respite, apart from travel games, was to hop aboard the Metro and ride it as far as it went, getting out in leafy suburbs and walking the streets. “It was all tranquil and cool there, and when I’d play pickup, nobody tried me or talked a lot of s***,” he says. “I’d be like, ‘This is where I want to be.'” He had formed no grand illusions about what he would buy if and when he made the league; wouldn’t, in fact, let himself think such thoughts, for fear of offending the gods. But he decided if he got paid, he’d invest in some peace and quiet: get a place where he and his people could exhale. “My mom was so scared, she made us whisper when we came home. ‘Shhhhshh!’ she’d say. ‘They’ll hear us. Keep it down!’ ”

