Why is it a big deal if Rory McIlroy played golf with President Trump?

AUGUSTA, Ga. — In March, the Muirfield Golf Club in Scotland voted to allow females to become members.

Rory McIlroy was unimpressed. He forcibly decried that it took so long for the self-described “Honorable Company of Edinburgh Golfers” to make that decision. He deemed the previous male-only policy to be “horrendous.” He added that if the new membership rules allowed for the British Open to be played there, he would certainly compete but on non-friendly terms.

“I won’t be having many cups of tea with the members afterwards,” McIlroy said.

On Tuesday, here at Augusta National ahead of this week’s Masters Tournament, McIlroy was asked by USA Today columnist Christine Brennan why he came out so strong about Muirfield yet agreed to play a recent round of golf with President Donald Trump.

Here is the exchange edited for clarity:

“You admirably criticized Muirfield when it took them so long to have women members,” Brennan said. “You called it obscene and you said you really wouldn’t want to have a cup of tea with them. Famously you played a round of golf with Donald Trump, and among other things, he bragged about sexually assaulting women, mocked a disabled person and had a weeklong battle with the Gold Star family. What’s the difference?”

“I think Muirfield Golf Club … and the office of the President of the United States are two completely different things,” McIlroy responded. “I’ve spent time in President Trump’s company before, and that does not mean that I agree with everything that he says. Actually, the opposite …

“But whenever an invitation or a request comes that way, I don’t want to say I jump at the chance but at the same time, you know, to see the Secret Service, to see the scene, I mean, that’s really what I was going for. I mean, there was not one bit of politics discussed in that round of golf. He was more interested in talking about the grass that he just put on the greens [of the Trump-owned course].

“But, yeah, look, it’s a difficult one. I felt I would have been making more of a statement if I had turned it down. It’s not a tough place to be put in, but it was a round of golf and nothing more.

“Would I do it again? After the sort of backlash I received, I’d think twice about it.”

Outside of the loaded “admirably” part at the beginning, Brennan’s question was a fair one, an interesting one and a compelling one. As a journalist she has always been all of that. She’s a columnist entitled to her opinion and her phrasing of questions.

Rory McIlroy says that playing a round of golf with President Trump doesn't mean he agrees with everything he says. (AP)

She took an issue that was already out there – criticism of McIlroy for playing golf with Trump – and let McIlroy, who is more than capable of handling challenging issues, explain or at least add perspective to his decisions.

The issue is this: Why is this an issue for some people?

Rory McIlroy is a golfer by trade. The job comes with no expectations of consistency of political belief (if this even qualifies as that). He is, it appears, inconsistent and complex and human and situationally political. This describes most of us.

Playing golf with someone does not constitute a full endorsement of … well, of anything. It’s just playing golf with someone – a round of golf and nothing more, as McIlroy put it.

Every single day on every single golf course in the world people play with someone they don’t agree with on every – or even any – issue. Most of the time, no one talks politics because this is supposed to be a fun respite. This may confuse the hyper-partisans, but many people just don’t care that much.

It’s the same thing as playing cards or attending a dinner party or playing a pick-up basketball game or everything else in life. It’s the entire point. You don’t – or shouldn’t – live in a vacuum. People, even famous golfers, can be completely inconsistent in their beliefs because … it’s their beliefs and they are just golfers.

