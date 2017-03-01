Why George Hill has fit so well with the Jazz

George Hill isn’t one for sentimentality when it comes to the trade last June that shipped him cross-country from his hometown Indiana Pacers to the Utah Jazz. Hill reflects on that deal with the same approach the Pacers used in moving him: They wanted a change, so that meant he needed one. Having been traded before, Hill treated starting over again with the same lack of emotion that he displays on the court – whether he’s making Brandon Knight do the splits with a wicked crossover, or is a step slow trying to prevent Russell Westbrook from catapulting toward the rim.

“I didn’t care,” Hill told The Vertical.

How is that possible, when Hill is an Indianapolis native who stayed home for college with the intent of being close to his ailing grandfather; when Hill has a tattoo of the state of Indiana with a cursive “G” on the side of his torso; and when Hill was introduced before every game at Bankers’ Life Fieldhouse as “our hometown hero?” How could he have treated such a move from a place so dear to his heart with so much indifference?

“I don’t care about getting traded. It happens. Probably good for me to be get out of there,” Hill told the Vertical, unmoved. “If you’re not wanted, then why be there? If they didn’t want me, then so be it. I know it’s a business. So it’s no grudges there.”

Hill was given the chance to run his own team in Indiana, something that wouldn’t have been the case had he stayed in San Antonio as Tony Parker’s apprentice. But while he successfully led the Pacers to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, including back-to-back Eastern Conference finals appearances, Hill often had to grapple with complaints about what, and who, he wasn’t. Hill wasn’t a prototypical point guard. He wasn’t a prolific scorer. He wasn’t Kawhi Leonard. What he was – a stabilizing presence on offense and one of the most tenacious defenders at his position – often made him so unappreciated that he had to rock a blond ‘do for a brief stint to command some attention.

Pacers president Larry Bird, in his quest to remake Indiana into a fast-paced, explosive offensive team, shipped out Hill in a three-team trade with Utah and Atlanta that yielded Jeff Teague. The trade put Hill on a young, primed-to-rise team that had been searching for a steady hand since Deron Williams forced his way to the Nets in 2011. The Jazz had collected enough talent over the years, but they were lacking the veteran leadership needed to guide Gordon Hayward, Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors and Rodney Hood along the path toward consistent winning. Utah fell one game short of the playoffs last season, getting lit up by Kobe Bryant for 60 points in his career finale.

Hill taps the ball away from Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas on Saturday. (AP) More

“I think they knew how to win. It’s just being so young, being in that position,” Hill told The Vertical. “I think we can do a great job. The more years you’re together, the more experience you’ve got, the better you’re going to be. I’m just happy to be a part of it … and help these young guys out. I’ve been through some great teams and great situations. And I have some unbelievable playoff success with some unbelievable teams. Just that leadership, to have been there before.”

Hill was the first piece, then Joe Johnson arrived as a free agent, and Boris Diaw came along later in a trade. But for a team that has leaned on Devin Harris, Mo Williams, Trey Burke, Dante Exum, Raul Neto and Shelvin Mack over the past few years, Hill has contributed mightily in taking the Jazz from being loaded with potential to being a playoff contender. Hill’s leadership, ability to get his teammates into proper sets and calming influence during challenging in-game situations have been exactly what the Jazz needed. But the Jazz have also provided Hill with the chance to display a more aggressive and efficient offensive game. Hill is averaging a career-high 17.6 points to go along with 4.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

