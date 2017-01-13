Why DeMar DeRozan's old-school game is right for Raptors

In the days leading up to his July 1 free agency, DeMar DeRozan was tucked away inside a Los Angeles gym. He spent his days with members of the Toronto Raptors staff, working on the fadeaway jumpers and footwork necessary to master areas inside the 3-point line. With the amount of 3-pointers attempted in the league soaring, DeRozan was entering free agency with a most unique route to success.

“I don’t care what anybody else does to be successful and I don’t pay mind to what anybody says,” DeRozan told The Vertical. “Never did, never will. I’ve always played the way that’s comfortable to me, the way that works for me first to help the team.

“Old-school era, that’s the era that I grew up watching and falling in love with basketball. Michael [Jordan], Clyde [Drexler], Kobe [Bryant]. Those guys mastered the post-up shots and the midrange. That era always stuck with me.”

Even before re-signing with the Raptors for five years and $139 million, DeRozan had listened to skeptics dissect his jump shooting and his lack of range. “Of course, you hear,” DeRozan said. But he’s having a career season, averaging 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 38 games. He already has 19 30-point performances and scored a season-high 41 points with 13 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over Boston.

In a league that prioritizes 3-point shooting, DeRozan has focused on his footwork in the paint, gentle floaters, aggressive dunks over defenders and, most importantly, the midrange game. As far away as the NBA has moved from his game, DeRozan says, the more he can be himself. DeRozan has dominated this season the only way he knows: his way.

“I never let nobody depict how I should play basketball,” DeRozan said, “and it won’t stop now.”

After the Raptors’ game in Chicago last weekend, DeRozan had an extensive conversation with his old teammate, Chris Bosh, whom he passed recently on the Raptors’ all-time scoring list. DeRozan could have left the Raptors last offseason, as Bosh did in 2010. DeRozan’s representatives had several free-agent meetings scheduled if the two sides failed to reach an agreement that first night of free agency. Yet in DeRozan’s mind, the decision had been crystalized.

“I never thought about leaving at all,” DeRozan told The Vertical. “I think it was mutual with the front office here, and the outcome spoke for itself.”

The Raptors are 25-13, with general manager Masai Ujiri known for being active in discussions with other teams. Toronto held its most extensive talks for Atlanta Hawks star Paul Millsap during the offseason, but on Monday the Hawks pulled Millsap, who has a player option for next season, off the market.

With one target lost for now, the Raptors are counting on the return of Jared Sullinger, who has made progress in his return from foot surgery. Toronto is eyeing a return to the Eastern Conference finals, where it was dispatched by the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. But Cleveland isn’t the only threat.

The Celtics could push Toronto with their backcourt depth that includes Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart and Avery Bradley and an integrated Al Horford. DeRozan believes the Raptors learned from last season’s run to the East finals and realize the level of execution needed from him and Kyle Lowry in late-game situations.

“We’re not far off from Cleveland, but we have to get back healthy,” DeRozan said. “We have to get a rhythm of playing basketball with all of our guys, and then we should be right there. The [conference] finals stayed with us all summer, with the feeling we got to get there and the people still doubting us.”

More NBA coverage from The Vertical: