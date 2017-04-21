Everyone knows that the quarterback is the most important position in the NFL. Some may argue that a dominant defense is key, which it is. But 90 percent of championship (or at least playoff) teams have a dependable, franchise quarterback.

General manager Ryan Pace knows the significance of this year’s draft. It’s a possibility that, if the Chicago Bears have another lackluster, poor season, Pace and head coach John Fox could see their walking papers. Taking a gamble at No. 3 on a QB that isn’t ready for the pros could be the deciding favorite in his fate. There are no Andrew Lucks in this draft: there isn’t any quarterback in this group that is a sure fire top-five pick.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: Taking a look at the upcoming NFL Draft’s receiving prospects

What’s Trending: Former Patriots’ TE, Aaron Hernandez, found dead

Around the NFL: Phil Simms staying with CBS moving from the booth to the studio

cover32 Reaction: Understanding the curious and tragic story of Aaron Hernandez

Free Agency News: Rams claim former Patriots’ OG, Tre Jackson, off waviers

But the thing that most screams “we’re not drafting a quarterback at No. 3” is the Mike Glennon signing.

The contract is genius, actually. It’s a three-year contract, but only this year is guaranteed. If he fails, count your losses and cut the guy. If he succeeds, you have a quarterback for the next two years for a relatively cheap price. Giving Glennon that money, resigning Shaw and signing Sanchez as their No. 2 quarterback says “we are not going QB at No. 3”. In fact, only addressing safety with Quintin Demps and cutting Tracy Porter says to me that the Bears will be addressing the secondary in the first two rounds.

Welcome to draft week, where there are more rumors than high school.

The post Why the Bears will NOT go QB at No. 3 appeared first on Cover32.