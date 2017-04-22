Why Barcelona failed to sign Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is one of the brightest stars in European football - and he could have signed for Barcelona instead of Real Madrid.

The talented 21-year-old joined Los Blancos in 2014, but Barca were ahead of their fierce rivals in the race for his signature at that time. A deal was in place, the player wanted to join and reportedly even travelled to the Catalan capital to search for a property.

Andoni Zubizarreta, the sporting director at Barca, had no doubt the youngster was destined for big things. But Barca were unwilling to pay what Mallorca were asking for. Or, more to the point, they were not prepared to pay up front.

Barca had agreed a deal for €4.5m, which was to be paid in two installments. However, Mallorca's delicate economic situation saw the Balearic side ask for all the money at once. And Barca's director general at the time, Antoni Rossich, said no.

But Madrid were also interested and Los Blancos had no issue with paying up front. allowing the player to stay with Mallorca on loan for another season and shelling out just €3.9m for his services. And so a footballer who had shown his admiration for Barca on social media (the tweets were later deleted), ended up signing for Madrid.

