Why Arsenal must build their team around Ramsey with Cazorla's days numbered

There are a handful of players in the current Arsenal squad who have yet to fulfil their potential and Aaron Ramsey is undoubtedly one of them.

At 26-years-old, Ramsey is entering into almost a decade playing under Arsene Wenger where he has struggled to pin down a regular spot in the Gunners starting XI. The infamous foul from Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross in 2010 which broke Ramsey’s leg goes some way to explaining why his career progression hasn’t gone as smoothly as planned, but it certainly doesn’t tell the full story.

Monday’s game against Middlesbrough saw Ramsey notch a 91 per cent passing accuracy rate from his 67 passes, 11 recoveries and one assist for Mesut Ozil which helped secure the vital three points. It was an improved performance from a player who made only his eighth start of what has been an incredibly frustrating season for him. Perfectly weighted passes, intelligent running and an ability to break through the final third of the pitch make Ramsey a crucial player for an Arsenal team currently ravaged by low confidence.





View photos Aaron Ramsey Alexis Sanchez Arsenal More

Ramsey’s movement across the pitch was intelligent and helped Arsenal’s attacking moves. He can combine as a link-up player with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Ozil, both of whom enjoy playing with the former Cardiff man. His availability makes him a key cog in the team and Man of the Match performances for Wales at Euro 2016 finally established his name on the European stage where he thrived in his favoured ‘No.8’ position.

Wenger has previously compared Ramsey to former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard and while his goalscoring prowess has been limited this season, an ability to play in a number of positions is likely to work in the Welshman’s favour over the coming games.

“He is a player who is box-to-box so overall he pushes the team forward,” said Wenger.

“That is what we want in our side. He can play in holding midfield, he can play if needed on the flanks as well. That’s where he is not happy but he can play there as well.

“He has a tremendous drive, he’s a bit Lampard-ish you know, where he likes to get in the box, likes to shoot from distance and has similar quality.”

A total of 373 days, 72 games. That’s how long Ramsey has spent on the sidelines since his injury at Stoke seven years ago and while he has now fully recovered from the leg break, there is no doubt that it came at a devastating time for a player who was flourishing in the Arsenal midfield at the time. This season, Ramsey has found games difficult to come by and his preferred ‘No.10’ role is a position which will permanently be filled by Ozil until the German eventually departs north London.

View photos Ramsey More

Read More