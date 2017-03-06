Whitecaps, Union settle for 0-0 draw in MLS opener

Philadelphia Union's Fabinho, front, knocks Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies off the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- The Vancouver Whitecaps and Philadelphia Union settled for a 0-0 draw Sunday night in the Major League Soccer opener for both teams.

The Whitecaps' best opportunity came in the 66th minute. Defender Jordan Harvey took a corner kick from midfielder Cristian Techera and let go a left-footed shot. Goalkeeper Andre Blake was beaten, but defender Keegan Rosenberry blocked the shot.

Philadelphia's Chris Pontius had a chance in the 16th minute with a header, but Harvey cleared the ball.

In a bid to create more offence, Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson substituted new striker Fredy Montero and recently acquired forward Brek Shea into the match in the 59th minute. In the 83rd, Shea sent a dangerous cross into the box that diving Blake punched away.