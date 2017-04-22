Whitecaps face tough road vs. West-best Timbers

If the Vancouver Whitecaps are going to climb up the Western Conference standings, they'll need to get over their road woes.

Vancouver, which faces the Timbers in Portland on Saturday, has just one win in its past 11 MLS away games. The Whitecaps have been held without a goal in nine of those contests.

Saturday's game is the first of four straight on the road for the Whitecaps (2-3-1), who currently sit in seventh place in the Western Conference.

"Teams that finish at the top of the table are usually the teams that are able to win five, six, seven games on the road and take care of home business," Vancouver coach Carl Robinson told the team's website.

It's the second straight game against a Cascadia Cup rival for the Whitecaps. Vancouver beat defending MLS champion Seattle 2-1 last Saturday.

Robinson expects a raucous crowd at Providence Park.

"They get behind the team," Robinson said of Portland fans. "They're there an hour before the game and they probably stay an hour after the game. They never stop singing. It's a hostile environment. But it's an environment that some players and clubs like to go and enjoy. We've got to handle it, because it's going to be tough. But we'll be prepared."

The Timbers, who have won just one of the past six regular-season meetings between the two teams, will be without forward Fanendo Adi.

The striker, who was tied for the league lead with five goals this season, was suspended by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for throwing an elbow at defender Ike Opara during Portland's 1-0 home loss to Sporting Kansas City.

"When you lose a guy, there's not like a long discussion on how do you solve it," Portland coach Caleb Porter said this week. "You are already prepared for how you solve it because you are preparing guys that aren't in the starting lineup to play every single day. To do the things you need them to do, to keep them ready so we move on."

Darren Mattocks, who spent five years with Vancouver, could make his first start of the season, filling Adi's striker spot on Saturday.

"Obviously, he's an option," Porter said. "He's played up there. We have other options, as well. We'll make a decision."

Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell has trained this week and will be available after missing six straight games with a foot injury.

"(With) Liam, there's a body of work that he brings to the table," Porter said, "but we have to look at his form, we have to look at his fitness, his sharpness.

"If Liam Ridgewell is healthy and fit, he'll be in there. He's a top player, and he's our captain."

Despite last week's shutout loss, the Timbers (4-2-1) still lead MLS with 16 goals scored this season and sit atop the Western Conference standings by one point over Kansas City.

Portland will travel to meet FC Dallas on April 29.

The Whitecaps will be in Montreal the same day to take on the Impact.