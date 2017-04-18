White Sox slugger Avisail Garcia looks like he has finally arrived

This was supposed to happen for Avisail Garcia a while ago. Baseball America’s No. 74 prospect heading into the 2013 season, Garcia was the centerpiece for the White Sox of the three-team trade that landed Jake Peavy in Boston and Jose Iglesias in Detroit. He was a monster at the Triple-A level that year, hitting .379/.431/.561, but little has gone right for him since then. In exactly 1,500 plate appearances at the majors between 2013 and last season, Garcia carried a lukewarm .256/.308/.387 slash line..

Thanks in part to the massive rebuild underway on the South Side of Chicago, Garcia got yet another chance to prove he could be a viable everyday player. Finally, something has clicked for the 25-year-old. Garcia is hitting .447/.490/.638 with two homers in 51 plate appearances. He already has 21 hits this season, more than one-fifth of the way to his season-long total last year.

Garcia is threatening to become the newest member in the late-bloomer tradition, breaking through after compiling more than 1,500 career plate appearances. While it’s still too early to draw conclusions from most of what we’ve seen this year, Garcia has made a few noticeable strides, and the statistical outcomes from those could be more than just noise, even this early in the season.

First of all, he’s putting the ball in play more often. Garcia had a 23.8% career strikeout rate heading into this season. He’s at 21.3% thus far, fanning in 10 of his 47 plate appearances. That may still be on the high side, but it’s an improvement, and it’s manageable for any hitter doing damage when he does make contact. Garcia’s whiff rate is at 16%, which would better his previous single-season low mark by 1.2 percentage points. Knowing those numbers, it should be unsurprising that he’s swinging at balls less frequently, with his o-swing rate, the percentage at which a player offers at pitches outside the strike zone, at 36.1%. He has swung at 42.4% of such pitches in his career.

Secondly, Garcia is putting more balls in the air. His ground-ball rate is down at 45.5%, nearly eight percentage points better than his career rate. More contact and elevation are ideal for any player, but it’s particularly important for someone with Garcia’s skill set. If he’s going to realize his potential and be an important piece for an eventual White Sox contender, he needs to be a true middle-of-the-order bat. For the first time during his five full years in the league, he’s looking like he can be that brand of player.

It’s not just Garcia’s results early on this season that are encouraging. Check out his spray chart for the first two weeks of the season.

Look at the locations of his extra-base hits. His two homers went to right-center and right field. He tripled to right-center in a game against the Twins. Garcia has done his most damage to the opposite field, a meaningful fact for his development. Pull-side power is always going to be there for a player with true pop. Opposite-field power, however, is a learned skill. Pitchers are going to want to stay away from Garcia, so making them pay, even on good pitches that they do locate on the outer-third, is crucial. The more success he has on pitches away, the more often he’ll force pitchers to challenge him inside, and that’s how he’ll increase his production.

The following is a great example of what Garcia is doing well this season. He hit a game-winning, two-run homer in the 10th inning against the Twins last Sunday. Ryan Pressly was trying to keep the ball away from him, as most pitchers have early on this season. You can see in the strike zone graphic provided by Comcast Sportsnet Chicago in the GIF below that the first pitch in the at-bat, a strike, was on the outer third. Pressly goes back there on the second pitch of the at-bat, but elevates this fastball. Garcia doesn’t miss it.

