White Sox score 5 in first, roll past Indians 10-4

Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia hits an RBI-single off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Jose Abreu scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Josh Tomlin's first pitch of the game landed on the home run porch. The night ended with infielder Michael Martinez on the mound.

The defending AL champion Cleveland Indians are in tough stretch.

Tim Anderson homered to start the game, Matt Davidson added a three-run shot in a five-run first inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the slumping Indians 10-4 on Thursday.

Cleveland has lost five of six after sweeping Texas to begin the season and dropped to 4-5. Manager Terry Francona was forced to go with Martinez in the ninth after using five pitchers in the first eight innings.

''I don't like doing it,'' Francona said. ''It's no fun to lose. Using up your pitching staff is even worse.''

Tomlin (0-2) gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings, matching the shortest outing of his career. The right-hander took full blame for the long night and remained in the dugout after being removed.

''The other players had to do it, why not me,'' he said.

The White Sox, obviously, had a different point of view about what happened early in the game.

''Obviously, it was nice to see Timmy (Anderson) hit it out, and the rest of the guys kept the line moving,'' manager Rick Renteria said. ''It was a great first inning.''

Making his first career appearance on the mound, Martinez retired Yolmer Sanchez and Omar Narvaez on groundouts. After allowing a hit to Leury Garcia, Martinez got Anderson on a ground ball.

''It was a lot of fun,'' he said. ''In the eighth inning they told me if the game continued like that I'd have the chance to pitch.''

Avisail Garcia was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Anthony Swarzak (1-0) relieved starter Miguel Gonzalez in the fifth and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Michael Brantley, who played in just 11 games last season because of two shoulder operations, homered in the fifth - his first since Sept. 10, 2015.

Gonzalez was handed an early 7-1 lead, but allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings and was pulled after the Indians scored twice in the fifth.

Lonnie Chisenhall had an RBI single in the fifth for Cleveland, which has scored 35 runs in nine games.

Edwin Encarnacion, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract in January, was 0 for 3 with two walks, dropping his average to .156. Encarnacion hit a solo homer on opening day for his only RBI of the season.

Davidson was replacing Todd Frazier at third base for the second straight game. Frazier is battling the flu, but is expected to return this weekend.

Yan Gomes hit a solo homer in the eighth, snapping an 0-for-12 slump.

NICE TRIP

The White Sox took of three in the series.

''It's big because they're a really good team,'' Avisail Garca said. ''We're all about playing the game the right way.''

ROSTER MOVE

White Sox OF Melky Cabrera will be placed on the three-day paternity list Friday for the birth of his daughter. OF prospect Willy Garcia is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Charlotte.

BRINGING THE HEAT

Martinez was clocked between 75-80 mph on the scoreboard's radar gun and had a friendly exchange with a couple of White Sox players as he left the field.

''They were laughing and I told them I was throwing it straight over the plate,'' he said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: C Geovany Soto (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. C Kevan Smith was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis has a bruised and swollen left hand after being hit by a pitch in a minor league game Wednesday. He could resume his rehab assignment Saturday. Kipnis is on the 10-day DL with a sore right shoulder.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey, a Rule 5 selection from Oakland, makes his major league debut in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (0-1) will start the opener of a three-game series against Detroit. He allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings on April 8 at Arizona.