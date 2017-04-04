Where was Michael Jordan on Monday night?

There was a noticeable absence from North Carolina’s celebrations in the desert on Monday after the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga to avenge last year’s title-game loss.

Where was Michael Jordan?

The man behind the crying memes, the “Ceiling is the Roof” line and, of course, Dean Smith’s first national title was nowhere to be found during the Heels’ 71-65 win, after attending last year’s devastating loss to Villanova in Houston.

Watch: Michael Jordan's reaction to Villanova buzzer-beater was all respect https://t.co/R07QprzIxK pic.twitter.com/dfwCNvbq7v — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 5, 2016





[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

UNC coach Roy Williams shared his theory on Monday with USA Today:

“He’s superstitious like I am,’’ Williams told USA TODAY Sports, while adding that he had not had a chance to see if Jordan had left him a congratulatory voicemail. “He came last year, and we lost.”

Jordan had addressed the Heels in their locker room last year in wake of defeat, which was against NBA rules, since he owns the Charlotte Hornets.

In any event, Jordan’s presence has undoubtedly been felt around his alma mater. His now-infamous “Ceiling is the Roof” line took place on campus at halftime of the Heels’ regular-season ending win over rival Duke, as he was announcing that UNC’s football team would be outfitted in Jordan apparel in the 2017 season.

Jordan and the school have both had fun with the reaction to that slip of the tongue, with Jordan Brand even using it as a shout-out to the Heels after winning on Monday.





For what it’s worth, the G.O.A.T. proved prescient: Including that Duke game, UNC finished the season 8-1 en route to its sixth championship — the same number Jordan won during his NBA career.

Michael Jordan did not attend UNC’s title-game win after being there for last year’s loss. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Matt Fortuna is a contributor for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Matt_Fortuna

More NCAA tournament coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Everyone thought the title game refs were bad … even LeBron

• Way-too-early Top 25 for the 2017-18 college basketball season

• Joel Berry II wins NCAA tourney’s Most Outstanding Player award

• UNC couldn’t fill its student section, so ASU students stepped in