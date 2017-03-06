What We Learned: Uh-oh rest of NHL, Carey Price is heating up

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

For a little while there, the Montreal Canadiens looked vulnerable.

This has been a solid team all year, but there were plenty of questions to be asked about how their all-world goalie was going to hold up. This was, after all, his first time back from what was basically a year-long injury battle, and those who were skeptical that he’d be able to keep up his high-level performances are probably starting to get a bit of whiplash.

He was nearly unbeatable In the first two months of the season, going .947 in 16 games to start the year (this after a strong albeit not-very-busy World Cup). Then it became time to start asking questions about workload, because he went a dismal .899 in December and .906 in January.

The Habs unsurprisingly started to slip around that time, despite good play up front. Price went from being the biggest reason by far the Habs made the playoffs two years ago to being a huge liability that cost them plenty of points in a divisional race that seemed to be getting unexpectedly more interesting than it should have been.

But they’ve not settled in comfortably to the first-place spot in the Atlantic and are only four points behind Pittsburgh and Columbus, and are enjoying what is now a five-game winning streak after they lost eight of their previous 10. Price is a big reason why.

He played four of those games and allowed just four goals, going .964 in this brief stretch. And while any goaltender on earth can have four good appearances in a row, Price has been playing well for a lot longer than that; even when they were losing in early and mid-February, he started to creep above league average again.

Let’s put it this way: In his last 16 games, Price is a very good .926. In the 16 before that, he was .889. That’s obviously a huge swing, and unfortunately for the rest of the Eastern Conference, the odds that Price continues to be .920-plus instead of below .890 seem incredibly good.

So the question, then, is what changed? For one thing, his save percentages on both low- and medium-quality shots on goal have risen sharply after weirdly steep drop-offs.

Obviously there’s plenty of reason to suspect a lot of the recent change boils down to the dismissal of Michel Therrien and the hiring of a much better coach in Claude Julien. The Canadiens are unsurprisingly playing a lot tighter in their own end these days and allowing Price to see more shots from farther out. That helps pad out the save percentage a lot, and certainly a big reason the numbers have improved. But across all shot types, Price is just playing better these days.

Price’s real problem when he was losing a lot of hockey games was that his medium- and high-danger save percentages at 5-on-5 cratered at the same time, and even when they didn’t he started allowing more low-danger goals. It’s a bad combination, obviously, and you’ll never guess what: The number of shots from anywhere close to the net has dropped sharply under Julien.

This was always the danger for anyone hoping to sneak past a still-slumping Price at some point in the playoffs. Julien’s defensive coaching acumen is one that makes good goalies into great ones, and great ones into world-beaters and record-setters. His system has actually changed a lot over the past few years but it was always tough for him to get anything less than average goaltending even in the worst of times. Putting him together with Price always carried with it the likelihood that goals against would dry up quickly.

What the Eastern Conference absolutely didn’t need was Price rounding back into Vezina form. Even though too much of the season is gone by (and other performances just too dominant) to actually get him the trophy, the fact that he might play the last month-plus of the year in the .925-to-.930 range is still going to get the Habs plenty of points. Moreover, anything approaching that level of performance probably gets them very deep into the playoffs.

The Habs are still a team with problems, sure. It’s tough to say who carries the puck out of their zone long-term. It’s probably not too much of a coincidence that Price’s save percentage was at its lowest points in the month and a half Andrei Markov missed; when you can’t get the puck up the ice effectively, you tend to turn it over in vulnerable positions and create scoring chances for the other team, to say nothing of the fact that you probably shouldn’t leave it to a 38-year-old to lug the puck for you in the first place.