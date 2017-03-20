What We Learned: Three teams vying for league's last playoff spot

Most of the playoff teams in the league seem pretty much set. In a lot of cases it’s just a matter of seeding over these last 10 to 12 games.

In the West, the gap between the No. 8 team (currently Nashville) and No. 9 (currently LA) is six points. With this little road left, that seems insurmountable.

And in the East, seven of the eight playoff spots are set as well. The Rangers occupy the first Wild Card spot and enjoy a 14-point gap between themselves and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who hold the last spot. And that final spot is now the sight of some significant drama.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

With an OT loss to a Chicago team that once again can’t lose, the Leafs pulled into that No. 8 seed on Saturday night, up one point on the New York Islanders and two on the Tampa Bay Lightning with a game in hand. But the same night, Islanders got a point out of Columbus, and Tampa lost to Washington, as teams tend to do.

This is likely to be one of the only things in the league worth watching down the final stretch of the season.

Right now the Leafs have the best chance to win that final spot just because they’re in the lead right now and have an extra game to play, but they also play a slightly tougher schedule than the other two; their remaining opponents are collectively above .500; Tampa’s and New York’s are both below that number.

In terms of points percentage, the team playing the best of these three is Tampa, with .650 points percentage, versus .550 for Toronto and .500 for New York. There’s not a lot separating them, obviously, but when you combine that with the strength of schedule above them, you can perhaps see where Tampa might be able to make up its two-point deficit.

Of course, record doesn’t always take into account quality of play, and to that end you have to say Tampa and Toronto are in more or less a dead heat, while the Islanders are dropping off a bit of late. I know we’re supposed to be in awe of the job Doug Weight has done since taking over — winning 36 of an available 58 points (.621) — but in terms of actual quality of play I have to say he’s never really done much to push this team above the level seen under Jack Capuano.

View photos Yahoo More

Now, that’s not necessarily on him, because that roster just isn’t great, and it’s nice to get results for sure, regardless of how you do it. But right now even with the weaker strength of schedule and relatively easy travel, the overall form of how they’ve played for the last 10 games it’s pretty easy to be discouraged about their chances. That’s especially true because the Islanders aren’t getting saves from their goaltenders (.883 in all situations in the past 10 games) while the Leafs (.923) and Bolts (.924) definitely are.

You’d hate to immediately reduce this to a two-horse race out of hand, especially given that they do indeed have an extra point on Tampa, but there’s not a lot of encouraging information about where the Islanders are headed here. Again, this boils down to an issue of roster construction, and the fact that Weight seems to have gotten them anywhere close to the playoffs after what Jack Capuano did in the first 42 games is a nice little story. But he didn’t exactly sit down to a good hand here, and sometimes that’s how it goes.

With both Toronto and Tampa looking like the most likely final opponents for that last playoff spot, and the Leafs enjoying that two-point advantage, it’s kind of a amazing these divisional opponents seem to have so little else separating them in the past two weeks or so.

Toronto probably remains the better team for the balance of the season but that’s discounting the fact that they’ve only recently recovered from a swoon they suffered from December to early February or so, but Tampa was playing even better for a recent stretch.

But here’s the amazing thing: Over the past 15 games they’ve both played, they’re effectively the same team in most respects.

Yahoo More