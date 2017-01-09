What We Learned: The Leafs are actually good

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

The Toronto Maple Leafs spent a good chunk of December in the midst of a rough stretch.

They suffered through a run in which they were 2-3-4, giving them just 31 points from their first 31 games. Since Dec. 22, though, they are 6-1-1 — the regulation loss came Saturday night against Montreal — and have outscored opponents 32-22.

As evidenced by the Blue Jackets, almost anyone can have a good run of several games or more. You need to get a lot of bounces to go your way, and if you’re a decent team you’re more likely to have that happen. It’s difficult to imagine too many people had the Leafs as any sort of tangible threat to make the playoffs this season; most probably had them improving but finishing just outside the money. After all, they’re not so deep into their rebuild that they were supposed to be able to come out the other side already.

But what that ignored — or perhaps still ignores, if you’re a skeptic — is that the Leafs enjoyed a significant talent infusion this summer. Auston Matthews, obviously, is having a whopper of a season and has already surpassed Patrik Laine as the Calder Winner In Waiting. Add Mitch Marner to the mix. Add William Nylander. That’s three of the Leafs’ top four scorers, all rookies. (James van Riemsdyk is the other.) The other younger, in-their-prime players on the roster likewise continue to round out their games. Nazem Kadri has been a strong two-way center. Jake Gardiner and Morgan Rielly have been good defensemen.

And perhaps most important, after a dismal start, Freddy Andersen looks to be the kind of guy for whom you give up the No. 30 and a future second-round pick. Since he went .876 in October, he’s been a .930-ish goaltender. Obviously that’s a little beyond his talent level, but if we also accept his start to the year was well below his talent level — and consider his career save percentage is .919 — then everything kind of works out. Andersen has been exactly what this team needed to shore everything up a bit.

Last year they were a decent enough possession team, but didn’t have the talent to score or keep pucks out of the net at a level conducive to winning. Kadri led the team in scoring with just 45 points. For the season their goaltenders totaled .909. It just wasn’t good enough, even as newly installed coach Mike Babcock had them playing fairly effective hockey (often above 50 percent in a number of 5-on-5 metrics) until they sold off what older talent they did have at the deadline.

As each coach has his peccadilloes and blindspots, Babcock did tend to rely a little too heavily on the Leafs’ toughness left over from when they were still run by the previous regime, which didn’t help. That continues to some extent today; Frank Corrado spends the season unable to get more than a single appearance while Roman Polak (who is objectively not-good) has played nearly all of the team’s games.

But even despite a few issues Leafs fans alone are going to complain about, you have to say that process-wise, Babcock’s had the Leafs on-point all year. Ninth in adjusted corsi, 10th in adjusted shots on goal, 11th in adjusted fenwick and actual goals, third(!) in adjusted scoring chances and expected goals. They also have a strong power play and PK, which helps because they take too many penalties and don’t draw enough of their own.

So to be just outside the playoffs, now, halfway through the season after that terrible start says something for them, right? It probably doesn’t have much to do with “learning how to win” or anything like that, but rather a team with plenty of newcomers “learning how to play together” or rather “learning how to play in the National Hockey League.” The game has come more easily to Matthews in particular than expected, because despite his well-publicized scoring drought he’s been a play-driver all year and generates a ton of chances.

Learning how to win has this nonsense mysticism, ascribed to a much simpler explanation: There’s a learning curve in the NHL and teams with young players suffer through it en masse.