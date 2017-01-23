What We Learned: The case against Paul Maurice

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

People say the Winnipeg Jets are having a disastrous season, and it’s easy to see why.

While their offense is actually better than you might expect (it was eighth in the league in total goals after Saturday’s win over St. Louis) but their defense has been horrific. They’ve allowed the second-most goals in the League — 151 in just 49 games — and their goalies seemingly can’t make a stop.

Things got so bad for Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson that the team had to recall Ondrej Pavelec, the NHL’s worst starting goaltender in recent memory, which must have broken at least one of the seven seals.

Obviously recalling Pavelec, an organizational embarrassment, was a move of last resort, but the team felt it was out of options that weren’t firing Paul Maurice into orbit.

Fair enough, I guess, because if you look purely at the numbers, this is indeed a goaltending issue. Hellebuyck is playing the worst season of high-level hockey (we’re talking back to his NAHL days) in his career, and Hutchinson, well, let’s just say he often looked like a better option only in comparison to Pavelec.

What’s interesting, too, is that the Jets are by and large not the awful team they’re often portrayed to be. For one thing, they’re only three points out of both a wild card and divisional playoff spot, albeit with more games played than all but one team in front of them. It’s tough to imagine that’s a particularly surmountable lead, but also it’s not like they’re Arizona Coyotes. Fake parity plays a role here as well, but nonetheless they’re at least relatively close to a playoff spot.

Moreover, though, they’re barely below 50 percent in adjusted corsi, and in fact they’re north of it in expected goals, largely because they have one of the lower xGA/60 numbers in the entire league (just 2.31, seventh in the NHL). They’re also comfortably in the top half of the league in terms of giving up scoring chances.

So the question is an easy one: Why the hell is the goaltending so bad if the quality of shot they’re generally giving up is so low? On the one hand, you can say Hellebuyck and Hutchinson just haven’t had good seasons and obviously that is correct. Hutchinson’s lack of quality has cost the Jets more than 11 goals in all situations — which equates to about four points in the standings — and Hellebuyck has cost them almost seven. These are bad numbers, to be sure.

But it’s also worth noting that Hellebuyck in particular has been victimized by a leaky defense to an extent that most other goaltenders have not. Among the 40 goaltenders with at least 900 minutes at 5-on-5 this year (guys who are either starting or in a 1a/1b situation), Hellebuyck faces the 15th-most high danger shots on goal per 60 minutes, which is going to weigh on your numbers. Now, his save percentage against those shots is also 11th-lowest in the league, so that’s not good, but you can’t say the Jets aren’t hanging him out to dry far more than they are Hutchinson, who’s just having a horrendous season.

Of all the shots he faces, Hellebuyck sees a higher percentage of high-danger shots on goal than all but 15 other goalies in this group, which seems like it isn’t going to help him be successful. Hellebuyck and Hutchinson both have some of the lowest medium- and high-danger save percentages in the league, which I guess you’d expect.

But before we go about saying Pavelec is here to save this club, since he’s .914 in his two games so far — and believe me, some people are making this argument — here’s a stat for you: he hasn’t faced a single high-danger shot in either game.

Every single one, in fact, has come from the medium-danger area. His save percentage on those shots is obviously .914; Hellebuyck’s is .912. Neither are any good, because the league average on middle-danger shots this year is .924. By this token, Pavelec has actually already cost the Jets 0.56 goals versus an average goaltender.

(It should go without saying that the PK has been terrible in just about any facet you want to come up with: actual success percentage, the number of attempts they give up, the number of shots they give up, etc.)