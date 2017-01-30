What We Learned: Should the NHL switch to 4-on-4 hockey?

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

This is not going to be a popular opinion shared by many hockey traditionalists, but sports always evolve.

I know we like to act as though the game today is in many ways fundamentally similar to how it was played 20, 30, maybe even 40 years ago. Or at least, it would be if not for these giant goalie pads and everyone trying to block shots. It is not. The neutral zone is a different size. There’s more space behind the nets, sticks are longer, there’s video review, and so on. There didn’t used to be a puck-over-the-glass minor. The two-line pass came and went. It used to be that all minor penalties ran the full two minutes. They didn’t even used to have delayed penalties. They got rid of ties, for pete’s sake.

Hell, there are guys in the Hall of Fame who played a decade before they decided you could pass the puck forward.

So the game changes, always.

And with the second year of a 3-on-3 tournament All-Star Game now in the books, I wonder if at some point the NHL, in its desperate search for offense wherever it can be created, doesn’t eventually trim down the number of players on the ice to 4-on-4.

This isn’t a new idea, of course. When the League first announced it would go from a 4-on-4 OT to 3-on-3, many wondered whether that meant there was a future for the game going 4-on-4 in regulation. Others openly advocated for it.

At this point, it seems as though the League has seized on the 3-on-3 All-Star format as something that works for all involved. Players seem to like it more, fans and media both in the building and watching on TV seem to have altogether stopped complaining about the lack of Playing Hard. This is also a great way to unlock the skills-y aspects of the game that sometimes don’t shine through when you’re playing 5-on-5. If the League is smart, this doesn’t change.

With this in mind, it’s very plausible that the League, coming out of some future lockout yet unimagined, decides the best way to get fans back is to give 4-on-4 regulation play a try.

Sounds silly to say right now, but again, take film of today’s game back to even 1988 and people will be amazed at the speed and obstructionism. They’ll gape at the fact the best players are bailing on attacking zone time after 60 seconds at the very most. They will marvel at Jonathan Toews not-smoking a pack a day during the offseason.

I’m not here to say switching to 4-on-4 in regulation would be better or worse for the game. That’s entirely subjective. I think I’d probably like it better in theory. But obviously if you’re playing 60 minutes with eight skaters on the ice rather than 10, everything about the game changes immediately. More so than if you do something like making the nets bigger. In actual practice, it might be difficult or impossible to pull off for a number of reasons.

The number of goals scored every 60 minutes of 4-on-4 versus 5-on-5 isn’t as significant as you might think, and would more likely return scoring to levels observed in the ’80s, which is what everyone over the age of 35 seems to want the NHL to do in the first place. One thing we don’t really talk about is that in this, the most stifled Dead Puck Era ever, we’re only seeing about two fewer goals per game

But the more impactful changes ushered in by a 4-on-4 regulation would be how players are used. With only four guys on the ice at the same time, there’s more skating, but one wonders if time on ice numbers would change appreciably. By and large, NHL players are hyper-conditioned athletes who could probably stand to play as many minutes at 4-on-4 as they do at 5-on-5. Not all of them, of course, but you understand.

At this point 4-on-4 hockey is so rare that we just don’t know the kind of impact playing a lot of it will have on guys’ endurance. And similarly, you have to also consider that what data we do have might be based heavily on guys emptying the tanks because they’re trying to earn the extra point in the standings with an OT win. If the League goes 4-on-4, does Connor McDavid still play 21 minutes a night? Does a guy like Dustin Byfuglien or Drew Doughty keep getting 27? Is it physically possible to play that much 4-on-4 for 82 games plus the playoffs? Probably, but you wonder how it affects performance as the season goes along. Even if guys pace themselves,