What We Learned: How the surprising Bruins have rebounded

Most people didn’t have the Boston Bruins making the playoffs this season, and back in October that was a reasonable position to take.

The reasons why the Bruins were a fading star in the NHL over the past few years were only going to exacerbate themselves: almost everyone the blue line was either too old or too young to be truly difference-making and the forward depth was thinning out year-by-year, and once again too much money was being allocated to guys who weren’t going to make much of a difference. Tuukka Rask having an off year in 2015-16 was a big reason they missed the playoffs for a third year running, and some were not entirely convinced that was something he’d be able to turn it around.

All told that seems like a pretty decent recipe for Boston taking another step toward what could be a badly needed rebuild.

Instead the team is in a playoff position entering the new year, with the ground underneath them at least somewhat shaky (they, Ottawa, and Tampa are within two points of each other but the other two have games in hand). Some might see this as cause for concern, or proof that the Bruins aren’t actually all that good because they can barely keep their heads above water in a mediocre division.

But here’s something really shocking for you: While the Bruins are currently third in their division, eighth in the East, and 13th in the league, they’re also first in adjusted 5-on-5 shot attempts and shots on goal, and second in expected goals. They’re fifth from the bottom in PDO. They’re 27th in terms of the difference between their expected and actual goals, indicating just how unlucky they’ve been.

Perhaps it’s not a surprise that a team coached by Claude Julien — one of the best coaches in the league for at least a decade now, even if he never gets as much credit as he deserves — is defensively stalwart. The Bruins are succeeding because Rask is back to being Rask and the team in front of him has rejiggered its defensive systems to play into its emerging strengths, rather than clinging hopelessly to what worked when Zdeno Chara could still skate. But the Bruins give up the second-fewest scoring chances at 5-on-5, and have the second-best PK percentage in the league. A lot of that is down to Rask (.929, which is right in line with the best performances in his career) but you have to say the Bruins keep shots to the outside and make his job easier; the average shot he faces in all situations comes from almost 37.5 feet away from him. Among heavily used goaltenders, only Peter Budaj of the always-stalwart Kings has more time to see shots (average distance of 39.2 feet away).

Again, we really didn’t have a lot of reason to think this team was going to be any good defensively. Their defenders are Chara (now age 39), John-Michael Liles (36), Adam McQuaid (30 and never good), Kevan Miller (29 and never even as good as McQuaid), Torey Krug (25 and more of an “improving offensive specialist” than “reliable all-situations D”), Brandon Carlo (20 and an unknown quantity), and Colin Miller (24 and hardly a Julien favorite). Not exactly ideal on paper.

But they’ve clearly made it work, largely because Carlo can play. He leads the B’s blue line in 5-on-5 minutes and even though he’s last in CF% he’s still north of 52 percent, getting tough minutes as a kid who started the season as a teenager. It’s tough to say he’s made Chara play like Vintage Chara but the numbers in this case do not lie. They play the toughest competition Julien can match them against, and start the vast majority of their shifts in their own zone. And while the jury is still out on whether zone starts “matter” in the grand scheme of things clearly this is a case where Julien knows the side on which his bread is — or more specifically is not — buttered and is making the best of a bad blue line situation. Again, you have to say it’s working, and that if anything the Bruins really can’t have expected to be any better than this in their own end.

But where the defensive performance is a bit of a surprise, the fact that this team can’t seem to buy a goal is pretty much the opposite. Almost everything they’re able to do offensively runs through the sensational line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak. Together those three players have 36 of the team’s paltry 95 goals, which puts them near the bottom third of the league in terms of offensive output.