What We Learned: Getting a better look at the best goalies in the NHL

There are just a few goalies who, over the course of the season, have really earned a lot of accolades for their work to this point.

Everyone seems totally willing to give Devan Dubnyk the Vezina right this second, and for good reason. He leads the league in save percentages by seven points, and the two guys closest behind him have significantly fewer minutes played because they’re either a backup (Scott Darling) or missed a lot of time (Craig Anderson).

The other guy who got that kind of attention this season, right up until he fell apart in the past month or so, was Sergei Bobrovsky, who was perhaps the most crucial driver of Columbus’s incredible early-season success. Even despite having been terrible for awhile, he still has a .926 save percentage, tied for fourth in the NHL.

But the guy Bobrovsky is tied with is very, very interesting insofar as his name hasn’t really come up too much in the Vezina discussion. He’s the guy who won it last year. It bears repeating that Braden Holtby didn’t really deserve to win the Vezina last season because he wasn’t the best goalie in the league, he just happened to be a very good goalie on the best team (recall he had 48 wins in 66 games). Not to say that he wasn’t great, because he was, but he didn’t bring the level of performance Ben Bishop, Corey Crawford, or Cory Schneider did. Doesn’t matter now, though.

Holtby is following up a Vezina win with an even better performance. Few acknowledge this.

If I’m putting together a Vezina ballot right now (with 30 or so games to go for every team) that’s probably my top three. And I’d be tempted give the award to Holtby, to be honest. With that having been said, though, simply looking at save percentage alone probably isn’t the best way to evaluate talent these days. We have many more tools available to us.

The en-vogue move in recent years has been to compare overall save percentage with 5-on-5 save percentage, which effectively shows the goalie’s performance when it’s most independent from team performance. It was (and still is) instructive when determining just how well a goalie performed in a fairly controlled environment, and highlighted their individual talent level.

But today, thanks to shot location data you can get from NHL game sheets, we can also factor in shot quality in every situation, and use that to determine how many goals a netminder has prevented in comparison with what an average goalie would have stopped facing the same workload in terms of both volume and difficulty. That is synthesized into one stat: Corsica’s “goals saved above average.”

And when you look at GSAA, a slightly different picture of who has been the best goaltender in the league starts to emerge. Of the 37 goaltenders to play at least 1,000 minutes at 5-on-5 this season (goalies we can safely say are starters, in 1a/1b tandems, or working through injury situations), one goalie has a not-insignificant lead on the competition, and it’s not one of the three Vezina candidates discussed above.

It’s actually Cam Talbot.

A few things are pretty surprising right off the bat here.

For one thing, Cam Talbot leads the league in GSAA, which I guess shouldn’t be that much of a surprise given that he’s .920 (no one talks about this, either) on a team with a, shall we say, patchwork defensive group. The only situations in which he’s given up more goals than an average goalie are 4-on-4 and 3-on-5, which are both pretty rare game states in the first place. And regardless, the impact there has been minor.

Otherwise, you have to say that Talbot has been a credit to the Oilers in just about every way conceivable, which is no small feat. He’s faced more shots than any goaltender in the league, which makes sense because Edmonton is trying to ride him into the ground; he’s started 50 of the Oilers’ 56 games. With this in mind, wedging Talbot into your Vezina top-three right now is a perfectly legitimate stance. And what’s surprising is that it’s consensus-pick Dubnyk who ends up on the outside looking in if you want to go by the overall quality of the job done so far. (Which is to say that I don’t expect it to last, given how heavily he’s being used.)