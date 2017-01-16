What We Learned: Braden Holtby, Carey Price not getting the attention

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

Filling out a mid-season awards ballot the other day took a little bit of research, and when I got to the Vezina category it was a slam dunk.

Devan Dubnyk, man. Still far and away the best goalie in the league at .940, which is amazing. He would have to eat it big-time in the second half to not be in the final three at the end of the season. With that having been said, we’ve seen Dubnyk eat it big-time before, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility, especially considering that no one gets this kind of workload and stays that high in save percentage.

People are obviously also talking about Sergei Bobrovsky, and for good reason. One of the biggest workhorses in the league, huge reason Columbus is winning, and so on. Seems that being healthy is really all he needs to be a top goaltender at this point, so that’s all well and good too.

After that opinions seem to divided as to who the other guy in the Vezina conversation should be. Five Puck Daddy writers, all of whom watch the league a lot as you might imagine, settled on three non-Dubnyk, non-Bobrovsky goaltenders for awards picks. Tuukka Rask, who’s having a low-key strong season for Boston and like Bobrovsky and Dubnyk has played in the vast majority of the team’s games (for lack of any half-decent backup options), is rightly getting some consideration.

But the other two vote-getters were extremely interesting: Braden Holtby finished third in our voting, and Carey Price was fourth. These are two of the biggest-name goalies in the league, playing in strong markets and getting lots of national TV time each month.

They are having two very different seasons. You can see it in their 10-game average save percentages:

One of the things I don’t think has been talked about enough in the past few months is that the Canadiens keep winning — they’re 10-6-4 since the start of December, a pace for 98 points, which isn’t bad — despite the fact that Price’s game has completely collapsed. Over that same stretch, Price went a horrible .892, so for the team to emerge with that many wins with one of the best goalies in the world playing like one of the worst is incredible.

The local media recently categorized it as a “mini-slump” but clearly that isn’t the case if it’s gone on for a month and a half. The idea that Montreal is better so Price being elite isn’t a necessity for winning is absolutely well-founded. I was saying last year that Michel Therrien didn’t get enough credit for turning that team’s process around and making them a reliably good club despite the bad goaltending they got in Price’s lengthy absence.

That holds up, but now it’s Price who’s playing badly enough to be costing the team wins on a regular basis. If you have a player like this on your roster, his presence isn’t something you should have to overcome.

Price started out incredibly hot (some might say unsustainably so!) with save percentages of .954 and .944 in October and November, respectively. And that was after a World Cup in which he went .957 — in only five games, to be fair — against some of the best talent in the world. The collapse is a big surprise, of course. This is the guy who won the Vezina and Hart with a .933 for a rotten team just two years ago. And besides, he has half a season to pull out of it.

Or not. Because if you take a step back and consider the workload Price has received from the Canadiens, who obviously need him operating at peak performance, you do have to wonder if he perhaps took on too much too soon in the wake of an injury that basically cost him an entire season. Because of the World Cup his season started earlier than it normally would have, and he’s on pace to play about 3,500 minutes for Montreal this season, which is a lot. He might even see that pace pick up when the games start “mattering more.”

Frankly, I’d be a little worried about it.

Because statistically he’s just been on a slow but steady decline for the entire season. No periods of prolonged steady play, just a few brief upticks here and there that don’t really disrupt the slope too much. And what’s interesting is this slope is seen on both low- and high-danger shots he’s faced this season, the latter much more pronounced. Early in the year Price was stopping more than 90 percent of high-danger shots on goal, which as you might imagine is incredible. Over the last 20 games or so he’s been closer to 80 percent, which is in the same neighborhood as what Cam Ward has delivered in Carolina this season. It’s not necessarily bad, but it’s also not elite-level performance, or even close to it.