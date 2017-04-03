What We Learned: Behind the Minnesota Wild’s collapse

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

There’s a perception that at this time of year, teams coached by Bruce Boudreau tend to collapse.

Well, maybe “perception” is the wrong word here, because on some level they do indeed seem to drop off a bit in the final month or so of the season. The postseason record — insofar as we want to read into all those one-goal Game 7 losses being indicative that he’s somehow to blame there — stands in furtherance of the point, if you’re trying to make it.

I don’t think that’s entirely fair. From March 1 on in the full seasons (and March 15 in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign), his teams have collected a record of 108-63-22, a pace for a little more than 101 points over 82 games. But a lot of that is propped up by his time with that Caps wrecking crew, which carried a 121-point pace after that cut-off date under Boudreau.

With the Ducks, there were two “collapses,” if you want to call them that. When he took over midway through the 2011-12 season, Anaheim went just 7-9-2 down the stretch (a 73-point pace), but that was a bad team in the first place and also an improvement on the pace they had before Boudreau took over anyway. The next year, with the lockout, they went 10-9-3, which flat-out isn’t good enough for a team that started 20-3-3.

But the next three seasons with the Ducks? Paces of 105, 104, and 105 points after March 1.

That ain’t collapsing, folks. Sorry to say.

Obviously, then, this year is a bit of an outlier for Boudreau in that regard. And while Wild fans always talk about mid- and late-season swoons for that franchise in general, regardless of coach, the three years previous to this one have seen them improve on their season-long paces after March 1.

This is a basically unprecedented collapse for both this coach and anything resembling the current roster for this franchise, and people understandably want answers. What they’re probably not going to want to hear is that thing Don Sweeney was talking about this year: “Decision-makers don’t want to hear about bad luck.”

But listen gang: It’s bad luck.

That’s it.

And to be fair, it’s particularly bad luck. Almost incredibly bad luck, as a matter of fact. Because everything the Wild have done that’s not directly related to goalscoring one way or the other since the start of March has actually been really damn good (not including yesterday’s game with Colorado).

I left the stats unadjusted here because while score effects certainly play a role, it’s important to illustrate that they’re not so powerful as to lead to 21 percent reductions in attempts against and so on. There would generally be a little wiggle room of course, but not to this extent.

Point being, the Wild are playing better now than they did for most of the year, but they’ve seen a huge swing in both goalscoring and goalkeeping. You don’t need to be an expert to understand that. But what’s amazing is that, as you can kind of infer from the scoring-chance changes above, the Wild are doing a better job of keeping opponents away from their net. They’ve cut high-danger shots on goal very slightly, and medium-danger shots are down by more than 30 percent. Low-danger shots are also down.

So the fact that Devan Dubnyk’s save percentage is in the .880s since the start of March is kinda on him (and perhaps, you could argue, Boudreau as well, for giving him so many minutes). The team in front of him is making it easier for him, but he’s melting down to a ludicrous extent. And that’s not to say he was ever likely to go .930-plus for 60 or 65 games, but to swing this badly, and more or less overnight, is a major issue. One wonders if there’s something physically wrong with him at this point that no one has disclosed.

But at the same time, you have to wonder why Boudreau doesn’t go with his backups more often than he has — and to his credit, he’s going to them more regularly than he did in the first several months of the year. On the one hand, Darcy Kuemper seems to have contracted the same disease as Dubnyk (though he also had it in February, and October, and a bunch of other points in his career, mainly because he isn’t that good). On the other, well, it’s hard to do worse. And at least Alex Stalock has been decent in limited minutes.