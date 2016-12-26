What We Learned: Are NHL playoffs really almost set?

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

There’s been a lot of talk lately about how all the long winning streaks in the NHL this season have made a lot of the season a fait accompli: there’s already a sizable gap between the playoff teams in most divisions and their closest competitors.

Entering the Christmas break is a pretty good point at which to evaluate the situation, because everyone’s off and a lot of teams are within two or three games of each other in terms of what they’ve played so far. And in the East, for example, there’s a seven-point gap between the last widl card team (Philadelphia) and the first non-playoff team (Carolina). There’s an even bigger gap between the last team in the Atlantic (Boston) and its next-closest divisional rival (Tampa).

In the West things are slightly tighter, but not by much. Calgary and Los Angeles has a tenuous three-point lead on both Nashville and Dallas, and both those teams have games in hand of the Flames. Everyone else seems pretty comfortable in their current positions except, maybe, Anaheim, which has two extra points in one extra game played on the Kings.

Point being: We’re talking about maybe three playoff positions, all in the West, that are really up for grabs at this point. And that’s if we think Dallas and Nashville continue to struggle on the road as they have to this point. It is, just as a reminder, the day after Christmas, and no team in the league is particularly close to having played even half its schedule yet. So for things to be this sewn-up is pretty weird.

Remember, most of the time you’re going to need about 92 points to hit that last postseason spot in the current playoff format. Because of all the winning streaks, six teams are already halfway there through only about 40 percent of their schedules, so they’re at significant advantages and all but assured a playoff berth unless they collapse completely. So to once again illustrate how much of a gap to overcome even three points can be, here is every team’s current point total, along with their games remaining and the 82-game pace at which they will have to play to reach the 92-point cutoff.

Highlighted in yellow are the only teams that appear to be legitimately on the bubble.

The Metro, as has been discussed at length, is basically all locked in. If your fifth-best team needs to only play at an 86-point pace or so for 46 games to make the postseason they’re pretty much all set. The Atlantic is closer. Tampa is certainly capable of playing at a 96-point pace, and Boston is only three points up with an extra game played. Both of these scenarios seem at least a little likely (as does Ottawa crashing and burning).

Interestingly, Philadelphia is one of the worst expected-goals teams in the league — sandwiched between Calgary and Vancouver is not where you want to be, for sure — while Carolina is currently ranked ninth. But at some point you have to use your brain a bit: The Flyers have a talent level that the Hurricanes can’t really match yet this year, and also Carolina has only been this good because Cam Ward is basically a league-average goalie for the first time in years. Because the gap is so big and based on what we know to expect from both teams, it’s probable that even if they start playing to the level of their performances so far this year, it would be hard to bridge the gap.

Then there’s the Western Conference, where the only playoff drama will even come close to happening this year. Based on the numbers, and obviously what we know about the quality of players both teams have, I think it’s pretty easy to say the only likely outcome in the Western wild card race to shake anything up would be Nashville overtaking Calgary. The Predators are currently the fifth-best expected-goals team in the league at 5-on-5, while Calgary is sixth-worst. The Flames have the obvious benefit of being in the worst division in the league this year, while Nashville will be in a knife fight for most of its remaining 49 games, but even still I’d lean toward the Preds closing the gap thanks mainly to its games in hand.