What it's like to play basketball in Iran

Last month, James White was home in Washington D.C. when the news hit: President Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring immigrants from seven Muslim-concentrated countries from entering the U.S. A day later, Iran, one of the countries included in the order, announced that it would ban U.S. citizens from entering its country. White, a first-year forward with Petrochimi Bandar Imam Harbour – a team in the Iran Super League – on a break from the team and scheduled to fly back the next day, wondered: Would he be able to return?

A phone call to a coach eased his concerns. “He told me, ‘What, do you think our government is like the United States?’ and said everything would be OK,” White said in an email to The Vertical. “From the moment Trump was elected, everyone [in Iran] was just saying, ‘He is stupid.’ They only know what they read or see on TV, just like we do their country.”

White is one of dozens of American players competing in the Middle East. Some, like White, have been unaffected by Trump’s executive order. Others have not been so lucky. On Sunday, The Vertical reported that Joseph Jones and J.P. Prince, teammates with Azad University Tehran, were unable to return to Iran following a vacation in Dubai. The agent for Prince and Jones, Eric Fleisher, told The Vertical that both players were allowed to return to Iran on Thursday and are expected to finish their seasons.

Anxiety, understandably, is measurable. One player agent declined an interview request for his client out of fear that publicizing his name and location would jeopardize his safety. It’s unfortunate because the experience playing in the region has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s been very positive,” Fleisher said. “The people have been warm. They have embraced [Jones and Prince]. They love basketball. I asked them, ‘Was it what you expected?’ And they told me it was easier than they thought.”

White, a three-year NBA veteran who was drafted out of Cincinnati in the second round by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2006, describes a very pro-U.S. environment. “Most of the people I run into love the U.S.,” White, 34, said. “The biggest thing they say they like is the freedom. There are so many rules over here, I understand why.” White says his teammates don’t believe they will one day play in the NBA – but they dream about it. “They ask me all kinds of questions about when I played and who I played with,” White said. “They are amazed by the things [NBA] players can do. Right now, they don’t have anyone with the kind of talent that could play there, but they will eventually.”

White says the team has an assistant coach who would routinely travel to the U.S. for coaching clinics. The coach, White said, has his green card and hopes to one day coach in America. But Trump’s executive order, White said, has the coach concerned about being able to go back.

It remains to be seen how the recent hostility with the U.S. will affect American players in Iran, Iraq and other countries impacted, if at all. White, though, says he has never feared for his safety. “It’s never been an issue here, never,” White said. “The people are good people. But people always fear what’s different from them, so we tend to make everyone in the Middle East the bad guys. They are not.”

