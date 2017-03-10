What 9 Cubs would do with the World Series trophy for a day

MESA, Ariz. – Were there a time and place to start a tradition – steal a tradition, we’ll allow – you could do worse than November in Chicago.

On that dank night the Cubs won their championship, they marched the World Series trophy around, mugged with it, lipped it, military pressed it, caressed it and then it was pretty much gone. There was the parade, sure. A couple other events, you’d guess. Lots of ceremony. Swooning. Staged photo ops. Heart flutters.

Boring.

The antidote? Road trip.

The Stanley Cup rides, and rides hard. You’re probably aware every player, post-championship, gets 24 hours with the cup. The Cup, that is, I guess. And it is abused, in very loving ways. More beer has been drunk from that cup than all the Solos combined. It swims. It flies. It captains boats. Choppers over Canada. Chills at Matthew Perry’s house. Catches stray dollar bills at gentlemen’s clubs. It baptizes babies. It crashes into things, often after being thrown off things. It’s probably done stuff you don’t ever want to hear about. Been to Red Square, Slovenia, the Kentucky Derby. Even to Wrigley Field.

What’s the World Series trophy ever done?

Stayed home and did its hair.

Granted, it’s a bit more fragile, what with those 30 tiny posts and flags sticking out. You can’t drink out of a silver pennant. Still, it weighs 30 pounds, more than enough to hold its own, to withstand the rigors of, say, a shirtless Napoli in the streets of Boston. You can’t baby these things. They’ll be soft forever. You don’t want a soft trophy.

So, in lieu of an actual 24 hours in which to lug the symbol of their championship, we granted several Cubs 24 imaginary hours to do with that trophy what they pleased. And, well, they’re gonna need some practice. Some creativity and practice. No one, for example, even mentioned The Lodge or 4 a.m. or The Lodge and 4 a.m. Criminal, though Dexter Fowler did threaten to go Flava Flav with it. It’s a start. Anyway …

Carl Edwards Jr.

“I would take it to my little town of Prosperity [South Carolina]. Take it to my high school. And then a cookout, put it in a glass case, so nobody could take it.

“We got some ribs. Got some hamburgers. Some hot dogs. Some steak. Side dishes, you got green beans. Mac and cheese. Sweet tea.

“Yessir, a great day.”

Addison Russell

“I’d take it to the beach. Pensacola beach. I’d probably chill on the sand side. Kids running around. Put it by the cooler.

“After that, if I stay at the beach, I’d hopefully have a beach condo. Put it in the front, by the window, in the living room.”

Kris Bryant

“I’d take it around to all my friends in Vegas, so they got a chance to see it. Yeah, that’s what I’d do. Nothing crazy.

“My dad, even though he got plenty of pictures with it, he’d want to take it with him everywhere.

“But see that’s a tough question for me. We had a chance to buy a replica of the trophy, about 80 percent the size of the real one.

“We [along with Jessica, his wife] just got our first home. I have a pretty good spot for it. There’s a big foyer with a circular table in the middle of it just as you come in the door. I don’t know if I’m going to get away with that. It’s probably going to have to be some flowers or something.”

Ben Zobrist

“Probably walk into Chick-fil-A and order Chick-fil-A. I don’t know.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon would want to take the World Series trophy to Hazelton, Pa. (Getty) More

Mike Borzello, catching coach

“I would take it to my high school, Taft High School (Woodland Hills, Calif.), and let the school know however they wanted to assemble, the baseball team or the whole school. Present it, have everybody take pictures with it. Talk about how I went there many moons ago. … The San Fernando Valley has a lot of cool alumni, sports or music or Hollywood or whatever, and I’d go to Taft and tell my story, for the Cubs to win and how crazy it is to be a part of that. Yankees, overall, (where, as a coach, he won four World Series) was incredible. But there’s a lot of people who’ve been part of a lot of Yankees championships. Not many, a select few, can say they were a part of this.”

