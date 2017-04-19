Western Stima hold Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru

Western Stima held Ulinzi Stars to a 1-1 draw in a catch-up match played on Wednesday at Afraha Stadium.

All goals were scored in the first-half with Raymond Murugi hitting the net for Western Stima in the 34th minute, five minutes before Stephen Waruru equalized for Ulinzi Stars.

This was a match which Western Stima had wished to win going by their standings on the league table, same case as Ulinzi Stars, who are keen on finishing at the top of the league this season.

When the boys took to the pitch, the Powermen fired all cylinders to control the game with attempts from Ulinzi Stars being thwarted.

Second half of the game never bore any fruit for either side as Samuel Onyango pushed hard in search of a winner for Ulinzi Stars to no avail.

One notable talking point was in the 75th minute when Western Stima goalkeeper Stephen Odhiambo pulled the mother of saves to deny Daniel Waweru a clean scoring chance.

The result, now takes Western Stima to position 14 as Ulinzi Stars move closer behind AFC Leopards at position six.