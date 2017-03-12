Western Kentucky claims CUSA tourney title, 67-56 over USM

Western Kentucky's Micah Jones shoots against Southern Mississippi defenders duringan NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Conference USA tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Eric Schultz)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Tashia Brown scored 17 points and Kendall Noble added 15 to lead top-seeded Western Kentucky to a 67-56 victory over Southern Miss in Sunday's Conference USA women's tournament championship game.

The Lady Toppers (27-6) won their second C-USA tournament title in three years and ride a 12-game win streak into the NCAA Tournament after claiming the automatic bid.

Southern Miss (23-10) couldn't mount a second straight fourth-quarter comeback despite a 25-point game from Brittanny Dinkins. The Lady Eagles had wiped out a 43-37 deficit in the final quarter against Middle Tennessee in the semifinals, when Dinkins scored seven points in the final two minutes.

Southern Miss trailed by 12 points going into the fourth this time and scored the first two baskets, but couldn't mount a real threat.

Dinkins made 9 of 14 shots, including five 3-pointers, but the Lady Eagles never led.

BIG PICTURE

Western Kentucky built a 20-point lead in the second quarter. Made just 8 of 28 shots (28.6 percent) in the second half.

Southern Miss also lost to Western Kentucky 60-57 in the 2015 league title game. Shot 21 of 50 from the floor (42 percent). Keri Jewett-Giles had five points and six assists. Megan Brown scored 8.

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky awaits its NCAA Tournament seeding and destination.

Southern Miss must replace Dinkins, the team's only double-digit scorer, and starting forward Lashyra Cotton.