Westbrook's horrific 4th overshadowed his historic stats and helped the Rockets to a 2-0 lead

Russell Westbrook emerged as the NBA’s MVP favorite this season thanks to a bevy of historic numbers. From his triple-double records to his scoring title, Westbrook stood out as the biggest story of the regular season due to his assault on the records books and intense style. He was the best show in the league, and everyone hoped that he would offer the same incredible performances in his first postseason as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s sole superstar.

From that perspective, then, Westbrook’s Game 2 of OKC’s first-round series against the Houston Rockets was a smashing success. He bounced back from a poor 22-point, 6-of-23 showing in the Rockets’ Game 1 blowout win to put up astounding stats on Wednesday — 51 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds, and four steals in 41 minutes to register the first 50-point triple-double in NBA playoff history. It’s rare to see a player post numbers that quite possibly may never be reached again, but that’s exactly what Westbrook did at the Toyota Center.

However, those numbers will forever serve as a footnote to a late-game performance that helped the Rockets to a come-from-behind 115-111 win and a commanding 2-0 advantage in the series.

After shooting 13-of-25 from the field through three quarters, Westbrook went 4-of-18 in the fourth on a variety of forced, difficult shots. Meanwhile, fellow MVP candidate James Harden and the Rockets executed well to take control and reaffirm their superiority as a 55-win No. 3 seed.

Westbrook is often a boom-or-bust player whose performances cannot be viewed outside of his team’s needs, but his Game 2 will go down as a career lowlight. This fourth quarter shot chart shuts down most of the debate:

Russell Westbrook missed 14 shots in the 4th quarter, the most misses in any quarter in the last 20 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/gI4tIsmh0b — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2017





The experience of it was much worse than those shot locations indicate. Westbrook forced 3-pointers early in the shot clock, initiated slight contact with defenders in the hope of drawing unlikely fouls, and seemed largely disconnected from the rest of his teammates throughout the period.

He got very little help, and many members of the Thunder seemed unwilling to attempt shots when open. Yet a player who gets credit for taking on so much of the offensive burden also has to take the blame when things go wrong. Westbrook was terrible when OKC needed him to be great, and he’ll have a lot to answer for when he takes the court again for Friday’s Game 3. At least he’ll have the home crowd to support him.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook on posting NBA's first postseason 50-point triple-double: "I don't give a f— about the line. We lost." pic.twitter.com/hRZG4zUkSy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 20, 2017





The fourth-quarter struggles were all the more glaring in comparison to Westbrook’s first three quarters. He initially responded to his poor Game 1 as a superstar should — with the kind of game-changing play that seemed to put the Thunder on course for a road split and home-court advantage over the rest of the series. Westbrook’s first half was excellent — he matched his Game 1 output with 22 points (8-of-15 FG, 6-of-6 FT) and nearly logged a triple-double by halftime with 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Even better, his teammates were able to succeed alongside him. Five other Thunder players hit the break with either seven or eight points, and the team combined to shoot 26-of-47 from the field and 13-of-14 from the line with only four turnovers. It was exactly the formula that was supposed to let the Thunder push the Rockets to the brink in this series.





It continued to work in the third quarter until Westbrook went to the bench with the Thunder up 86-74 and 2:20 on the clock. OKC went on to score just three points the rest of the period, whereas Houston put up 12 to make it a one-possession game.

The Thunder offense stagnated without its superstar and struggled to get shots until late in each possession. It’s hard to escape the feeling that Westbrook reentered to start the final period with the rightful belief that he needed to take over. He just happened to interpret that role especially poorly.