West Ham, Watford draw to inch away from relegation

Watford and West Ham United both moved closer to securing Premier League safety, sharing a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Troy Deeney gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in the opening exchanges after Mauro Zarate was fouled by Cheikhou Kouyate in the box. The Hammers equalised with 20 minutes to go through substitute Andre Ayew and held on for a point despite having Michail Antonio sent off late.

West Ham (9-6-11) started sloppily and found themselves behind after just three minutes when Zarate was clumsily bundled over by Kouyate inside the penalty area and Deeney smashed in from 12 yards. But the visitors gradually got a grip on the game as the first half wore on, with Robert Snodgrass seeing a goalbound effort blocked after fine work by Sofiane Feghouli.

There were 10 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first period when Zarate picked up a nasty-looking knee injury, and he left the pitch on a stretcher with an oxygen mask attached.

Slaven Bilic's side began the second half how they finished the first and thought they should have had a penalty after 51 minutes when Kouyate appeared to be hauled down by Mbaye Niang, but the claims were waved away.

Jose Fonte and Antonio both went close to levelling the scoreline with headers, and a frustrated Bilic must have been beginning to think it wasn't his day. But with 73 minutes on the clock, Antonio used his pace to burst away from Younes Kaboul before his powerful effort cannoned off both posts and into the path of Ayew, who tapped in.

At that point, the visitors had the momentum, but that changed with three minutes remaining when Antonio was shown a second yellow card for handling the ball on the turf.

Watford (8-7-11) conjured up two late chances to steal all the spoils, but Miguel Britos headed wide from a corner before substitute Isaac Success somehow failed to connect from three yards out in what proved to be the final action of the match.